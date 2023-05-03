All the UK strike dates confirmed for May and June 2023

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New strikes by train operators in May and June look set to cause complications for those hoping to visit Liverpool for the Eurovision Song Contest and London for the FA Cup Final as a long-running dispute over wages and working conditions runs on.

The RMT strike on 13 May and industrial action from the Aslef drivers’ union on 12 and 31 May and again on 3 June promise fresh disruption for the public as unions continue to argue for better pay after months of negotiations with the government failed to find a solution.

The planned walkouts follow major strikes by NHS junior doctors and school teachers in April, which were themselves just the latest instances after a long winter in which thousands of British workers took action. From nurses to civil servants, postal workers and driving instructors, public sector workers have demanded salary increases and improved conditions in response to the ongoing cost of living crisis.

While some of the disputes have been resolved – health unions representing the majority of NHS workers have just voted to accept the government’s pay offer after months of standoff, for instance – many more unions are still planning fresh protests.

Here is a list of all the walkouts that have been announced so far for May and June 2023, with more likely to follow.

Monday 1 May

More than 1,000 HM Passport Office workers belonging to the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) in England, Scotland and Wales continue a five-week strike that began in April in a dispute about jobs, pay and conditions.

About 2,000 NHS ambulance workers in some parts of England represented by Unite are also on strike while a 24-hour walkout by members of the Royal College of Nursing union in England commenced on 30 April concludes.

Tuesday 2 May

Teachers belonging to the National Education Union on strike

Passport Office strike by PCS members continues.

Unite ambulance workers’ strike continues.

Wednesday 3 May

Passport Office strike by PCS members continues.

Thursday 4 May

Passport Office strike by PCS members continues.

Heathrow airport security staff belonging to Unite on strike.

Friday 5 May

BBC Regional Services staff belonging to the National Union of Journalists set to walk out.

Passport Office strike by PCS members continues.

Heathrow security staff strike continues.

Saturday 6 May

Heathrow security staff strike continues.

Tuesday 9 May

Heathrow security staff strike resumes.

Wednesday 10 May

Civil service union Prospect, which has more than 32,000 members across government departments, are set to walk out.

Heathrow security staff strike concludes.

Friday 12 May

Train drivers from the Aslef union working for 16 train companies walk out.

Saturday 13 May

RMT members working for 14 rail companies go on strike.

Thursday 25 May

Heathrow security staff strike resumes.

Friday 26 May

Heathrow security staff strike continues.

Saturday 27 May

Heathrow security staff strike concludes.

Wednesday 31 May

Train drivers from the Aslef union walk out.

Saturday 3 June

Train drivers from the Aslef union walk out.

Wednesday 7 June

Prospect union of civil servants walks out again.