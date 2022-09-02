Strikes in Scotland’s education and waste services suspended as new pay offer made
Strikes in education and waste services in Scotland have been suspended after trade unions said they would put a new pay offer to members.
GMB and Unite have joined Unison in suspending strike action.
Schools across Scotland had been threatened with closure next week, at the beginning of the school year, as catering staff, cleaners, teaching assistants and early-years assistants prepared to walk out.
Unions rejected a 5 per cent pay raise offer, and councils had tried to stop the disruption by offering workers a minimum wage increase of at least £2,000 for next year. But unions said the offer was unacceptable.
Bin workers’ strikes have caused waste to pile up in the streets since unions launched industrial action on 18 August, in the middle of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, in a row over pay with local government body Cosla.
Waste workers in 13 other local authorities, including Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen, also took action.
But marathon talks chaired by first minister Nicola Sturgeon resulted in an offer that could end the risk of strikes.
Both unions have also recommended members accept the offer.
Wendy Dunsmore, Unite’s lead negotiator for local government, said: “After the latest round of intensive talks, a new credible offer has finally been put on the table by Cosla.
“Unite wants to acknowledge the first minister’s direct involvement as a primary reason for the breakthrough.
“The offer on the table is fully consolidated and as such there will be more cash in the pot going forward for local government workers.
“It provides a degree of security for the lowest paid, with a flat rate offer of £2,000, which is an uplift worth around 10 to 11 per cent.
“We now have a credible offer which our local government representatives can recommend to the membership for acceptance.”
Keir Greenaway, senior organiser for public services for the GMB, said: “It’s not a perfect offer but it is the view of GMB Scotland’s local government committee that it’s worthy of members’ consultation and their acceptance, but ultimately our members whose campaigning and strike actions have improved these terms will have the final say.”
