Student killed in Omagh bombing was a year away from graduating, inquiry hears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A student killed in the Omagh bombing was a year out from graduating at Dundee University when she died, a public inquiry has heard.

A statement from the twin brother of Julia Hughes said they had shared an “unbreakable bond” and that the grief of her loss was “insurmountable”.

Ms Hughes was 21 when she was killed in the Real IRA bomb which devastated Omagh town centre on August 15 1998.

Justin Hughes’ statement was read by a barrister at the Omagh Bombing Inquiry.

After working so hard she was denied the chance to graduate with her friends and classmates Justin Hughes

None of the family attended the hearing. Mr Hughes’ statement said: “None of us feel we have the strength to do so.”

His statement said his sister was “just beginning to fulfil her immense potential when she was taken from us, her life so suddenly and cruelly cut short”.

He said his sister had been born four minutes before him and they had “remained inseparable throughout our lives together”.

He added: “She was my biggest ally in life and I was hers.”

They had attended Omagh Academy, where Ms Hughes had played goalkeeper for the hockey team.

In 1995 she went to Dundee University to study accountancy.

Her brother’s statement said: “It was the first time we had ever truly been apart.”

He added: “Julia excelled in her course and was just a year away from gaining her degree when she was killed.

“After working so hard she was denied the chance to graduate with her friends and classmates.

“But after her death Julia was honoured by Dundee University and was awarded her bachelor’s degree in accountancy.

“The university presented the degree to my family in 1999. It was a huge honour for us and hangs on my wall with pride.”

Mr Hughes’ statement said the university had also dedicated an annual prize in memory of his sister.

He said: “To this day the Julia Hughes Prize is awarded by Dundee University to a student who has overcome difficulties and adversity, someone who goes on to excel in their field of study.”

His statement said that on the day she died, Ms Hughes had been working in a camera shop in Omagh, raising money for her return to her final year in Dundee.

Julia's loss was insurmountable for our family. It shattered our very being, both as a family and individually Justin Hughes

Mr Hughes said: “Julia’s loss was insurmountable for our family.

“It shattered our very being, both as a family and individually.

“Life was never the same again.

“We remained private as a family and with the help of good friends and the extended family we did the best we could.”

The statement continued: “She was my twin and now I am her voice.

“I shared an unbreakable bond with her that transcended a typical sibling relationship.

“Growing up together we were inseparable, sharing secrets, dreams and countless memories which shaped who we are.

“The tragic and senseless loss of Julia in the Omagh bomb of 1998 left a huge void in all our hearts.

“A void which can never be filled.”