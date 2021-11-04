University students expelled after gang rape probe

Two students were expelled from Oxford Brookes University following allegations a female student was gang raped, it has emerged.

The woman, who was aged 19 at the time of the alleged attack in February 2018, told The Times she was repeatedly raped in a student house.

The university said it applied “the most severe penalties” following an investigation into the complaint, with a third student understood to have been suspended, and a fourth student given a lesser penalty.

Behaviour and practices are now being reviewed in all the university’s sports departments and clubs.

Thames Valley Police said it “carried out a full and thorough investigation” following the report but decided there was “insufficient evidence”.

Oxford Brookes University also said it had “thoroughly investigated” the incident involving a number of students.

In a statement, the university said: “Appropriate penalties, including the most severe penalties available to the university in relation to some of the students, were applied and were upheld on appeal.

“We recognise the very distressing nature of the allegations. Throughout the process, the university liaised with specialist support services to ensure that those most closely affected were supported.”

It added: “As part of our commitment to maintaining an inclusive and respectful culture, we are reviewing behaviour and practices within Brookes Sport, including all clubs, to ensure that policies and practices promote the culture, behaviours and values we expect of all our students.”

A statement from Thames Valley Police said: “Following a report of rape in 2018, Thames Valley Police officers carried out a full and thorough investigation over a period of several months.

“As a result of this investigation, and having spoken to those involved in the incident, it was decided that there was insufficient evidence to progress the case further.

“Because of this, the investigation was concluded, with the victim informed why this decision had been made.”

Police have appealed for anyone with new information to come forward.

Additional reporting by Press Association