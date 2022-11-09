Police chief hits back against ‘woke’ accusations after Braverman criticism

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A police chief has hit back against accusations that officers are too “woke” following a series of attacks by the home secretary.

Martin Hewitt, chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), said officers must defend action that builds public trust following a wave of scandals over racist, misogynistic and criminal police officers.

“If we are accused of being woke when taking action that we know is effective in building trust, with people where that increased trust is needed, we must stand tall and champion and defend that action,” he told a conference on Wednesday.

“We are rightly sceptical of token or gimmicks, meaningful action that works is what we need.”

In an open letter to police chiefs in September, Suella Braverman claimed there was a “perception that the police have had to spend too much time on symbolic gestures, than actually fighting criminals”, and that diversity and inclusion initiatives had “taken precedence over common sense policing”.

In her speech to the Conservative Party conference weeks later, she called for “more PCs, less PC”, said it was “wrong” for officers to take the knee following the killing of George Floyd and accused officers of wasting time by “pandering to identity politics”.

The home secretary was due to speak at the NPCC and Association of Police and Crime Commissioners’ summit later on Wednesday.

It is her first major public engagement with senior officers after a series of engagement events were cancelled following her resignation in October and the collapse of Liz Truss’ government.

It is unclear whether Rishi Sunak will be pursuing Ms Truss’ demands for police to cut selected crimes, including murder by 20 per cent.

The policy, which was still in early development when the former prime minister resigned, prompted a backlash from senior police figures who called it “incoherent” and questioned how arbitrary targets would be measured or achieved.