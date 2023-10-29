Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A trans woman who underwent electro-shock treatment as a teenager has described conversion therapy “as torture” as Rishi Sunak faces pressure to follow through on a ban.

The prime minister has said he plans on banning conversion therapy in the upcoming King’s Speech on 7 November, but after five years of inaction, the LGBTQ+ community is sceptical.

The government, then led by Theresa May, first pledged to ban conversion practices in July 2018 with Mrs May saying it has “no place in modern Britain”. But more than 40 Tory MPs signed a letter demanding that Mr Sunak does not include the draft bill in the King’s Speech, amid fears the plans are set to be dropped by No 10 altogether.

Trans woman Carolyn Mercer, 76, has said the practice cannot be described as therapy, but torture.

She told The Independent: “I refuse to acknowledge that so-called ‘conversion therapy’ is therapy in any way. It is mental and physical abuse. Some would call it torture.

“As prime minister, Rishi Sunak has a responsibility to do what is humane, kind and beneficial. If that means being bold and rejecting the venomous dinosaurs who seek to punish instead of healing - then yes, he should be bold.”

Ms Mercer had confided in her local vicar as a teenager about wanting to be “cured” of her gender dysphoria and he directed her to a psychiatrist.

He suggested a “gender aversion therapy” where the young teenager was taken to a dark room, strapped to a wooden chair and given painful electric shocks doctors.

Images of women were projected on the wall in front of her as she received the shocks at her local hospital.

“I still remember clearly the pain of those shocks and the tears that ran down my face,” she said. “The doctors were convinced that, if I learned to associate my gender with physical pain, I’d stop having those feelings.

“It was 60 years ago but its effects are still being felt by me with the stark and vivid memories distressingly raw. The electro-aversion practice meted out to me those years ago within the NHS isn’t used today.

“But, although less obviously barbaric, current practices which are intended to make anyone hate themselves because of one aspect of their character have lifelong deleterious effects.

“I needed someone to talk with me. Someone who would listen and explain options and offer support for my eventual decisions about my life.”

Ms Mercer eventually got married, had two children and gained national attention after becoming one of the youngest headteachers in Lancashire.

It was only when she retired early aged 55 that she felt she could live openly as herself and began hormone treatment.

Cleo Madeleine said there was a ‘spirit of pessimism’ among the community over the government’s pledge (Gendered Intelligence)

She said: “I didn’t understand why I felt the way that I did about myself and the eventual dawning that I didn’t have to understand, merely accept, was eye-opening and life-changing.

“I’m often asked ‘You’ve been a well-liked, highly-respected Headteacher leading a successful school - how could your life have been better?’

“My reply is simply, ‘I could have been happy’. Nothing can undo the lasting damage imposed on me those years ago.

“No financial compensation can make up for the sadness, depression, suicidal thoughts and attempts inflicted on me.

“However, it will be some comfort were I able, by sharing my thoughts and experiences, to make it better for those who come after me.”

Cleo Madeleine, 33, is one of those people who came after Ms Mercer.

As part of Gendered Intelligence, Ms Madeleine and charity colleagues provided expert advice to the government’s consultations on a potential ban.

She told The Independent: “You are in a vulnerable mindset, you want to trust medical professionals and the people around you. You are desperate for answers. For people who suffer more serious abuses - it can lead to lifelong impressions.”

She added the charity was moving in a “different direction” and no longer working with the government.

“There is a spirit of pessimism among the queer community particularly because we think Rishi is offering this as a peace offering for LGBT Tories who were unhappy with him after the conference speech,” she said. “Morale in the queer community is very low as well as faith in the government. If a draft bill was published it would be a token effort that the government was trying to mend bridges with us. But we haven’t seen anything.

“I would just say if the Prime Minister is serious we need action now. No more loopholes, no more delays just get on with it.

“We want a watertight bill that will do work to prohibit these practices before anyone starts celebrating.”