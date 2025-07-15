Superinjunction lifted - live: Judge demands answers over MoD data leak gagging order
An unprecedented gagging order prevented details of the government breach being revealed for more than 600 days
The Ministry of Defence used an unprecedented gagging order to cover up a major data breach which potentially put the lives of nearly 100,000 Afghans at risk of being killed or harmed by the Taliban, it can be revealed today.
The leak happened in February 2022 after a member of the armed forces shared the details of thousands of Afghans who had applied for sanctuary in Britain following the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in August 2021.
The government was granted an unprecedented superinjunction, which banned the media from reporting on the leak, amid fears the information could fall into the hands of the Taliban and put thousands of Afghans in danger.
Ministers also approved the spending of billions on the largest covert evacuation in modern history as 16,000 at-risk Afghans were secretly brought to the UK under a cover story.
A review later found the government’s efforts to prevent the data breach becoming public may have “inadvertently” made the data appear more valuable to the Taliban.
The full details can only now be disclosed after a legal battle involving The Independent and other media outlets, who challenged the order.
What are the main takeaways?
As the catastrophic breach is finally made public, it can be revealed:
- The government was prepared to evacuate more than 42,000 people affected by the data leak at an estimated cost of £7bn
- At least 17 people on the dataset are believed to have been killed by the Taliban, 14 of these after the leak occurred
- The official review of the leak, commissioned in January 2025, warned the government may have made the dataset more appealing to the Taliban by creating the special evacuation scheme and slapping the media with a superinjunction
- The MoD is facing a compensation claim from more than 650 Afghans who believe they are affected by the breach, which could cost hundreds of millions of pounds
Largest covert peacetime evacuation in British history sparked by data leak
More than 16,000 Afghans were evacuated to the UK after the data leak which put their lives at risk.
With fears the list of names and information could fall into the Taliban’s hands, the UK launched the largest covert peacetime evacuation in British history.
The operation is estimated by the government to cost billions.
It was kept secret from MPs and the public as ministers even decided to hide the true reason for the evacuation from parliament.
What was the leak and how did it happen?
The leaked spreadsheet contained the confidential contact information for applicants to the Ministry of Defence’s Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap), a scheme for Afghans who supported British troops.
The database contained the details of 18,800 Afghan applicants, as well as some of their family’s names.
It contained names of applicants, their fathers’ names, email addresses, phone numbers, and their case status.
The database was shared twice in February 2022 by a member of the armed forces, who was trying to verify applications to the resettlement scheme.
The breach was only discovered in August 2023 when an “anonymous member” of a Facebook group posted part of the database online.
Read full story here:
From superinjunction to secret rescue, secret scramble to save lives after MoD breach
What we know about the superinjunction
The Afghan data breach superinjunction was lifted by Mr Justice Chamberlain at 12pm on Tuesday, July 15.
He made the decision to lift the order after defence secretary John Healey came to the view it was no longer necessary.
The superinjunction had been granted on 1 September 2023 meaning it was in place for more than 21 months.
This superinjunction was granted ‘contra mundum’. Contra mundum, Latin for ‘against the world’, means it is applied to anyone and everyone.
The effect is that a person could be found in contempt of court if they shared any information about the injunction, whether or not they are participating in the proceedings.
Superinjunctions: Draconian gagging orders used to keep information secret
Catastrophic data breach that put up to 100,000 lives at risk finally revealed
A data breach by the Ministry of Defence put up to 100,000 lives at risk and sparked the largest covert peacetime evacuation in British history – then was kept secret for almost two years by an unprecedented superinjunction gagging the British press, it can be revealed today.
The leak, in February 2022, exposed the details of thousands of Afghans who were seeking sanctuary in the UK, with fears the information could have fallen into the Taliban’s hands.
As a result, more than 16,000 Afghans were brought to the UK under an operation estimated to cost billions that was kept secret from MPs and the public as ministers even misled parliament to hide the true reason for the evacuation.
The extraordinary case can only now be revealed after a nearly two year court battle in which national media including The Independent fought for the lifting of the superinjunction, a court order so strict that even mentioning its existence is forbidden.
Read the full story here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments