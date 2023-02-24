Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Supermarkets in the UK have run out of turnips after a Tory minister told Brits to eat them to avoid food shortages.

Turnips are out of stock in Waitrose and Tesco, with the latter pointing customers in the direction of swede instead.

It comes after Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said turnips would be a suitable alternative to other vegetables that are currently out of stock.

Empty shelves are seen in the fruit and vegetable aisles of a Tesco supermarket on 22 February 2023 in Burgess Hill, United Kingdom (Getty Images)

She said: “A lot of people would be eating turnips right now, rather than thinking necessarily about aspects of lettuce and tomatoes and similar.

“But I’m conscious that consumers want a year-round choice, and that’s what our supermarkets, growers and food producers around the world try to satisfy.”

Her remarks came after Tory colleague Selaine Saxby said supermarkets are importing “far too many products” and suggested seasonal eating would solve the issue.

Growers have also warned of a leek shortage that will see British-grown supplies exhausted by April.

High temperatures and a lack of rain, followed by a period of cold weather, are being blamed for creating the “most difficult season ever,” Tim Casey, chairman of the Leek Growers Association, said.

Suppliers have warned that shortages could last weeks as a combination of bad weather and transport problems in Africa and Europe has left some fruit and vegetables out of stock.

Four supermarkets have introduced customer limits on certain fresh produce, with photographs emerging of empty shelves.

Tesco are pointing customers in the direction of swede instead of turnips (The Independent)

Turnips are out of stock at Waitrose (The Independent)

Responding to an urgent question in the House of Commons, Ms Coffey said: “I am led to believe by my officials, after discussion with industry and retailers, we anticipate the situation will last about another two to four weeks.

“It is important that we try and make sure that we get alternative sourcing options. That is why the department has already been in discussion with the retailers.

“It is why there will be further discussions led by ministers as well, so that we can try and get over this and try and avoid similar situations in the future.

“Even if we cannot control the weather, it is important that we try and make sure the supply continues to not be frustrated in quite the way it has been due to these unusual weather incidents.”

In response to a later question, Ms Coffey said: “I’m hoping that this will be a temporary issue.”

Shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon questioned suggestions the food shortages were entirely caused by external forces, claiming ministers could have done more to support farmers with access to “the energy-intensive support scheme”, and could have increased quotas on labour to help with workforce shortages.

He said: “There is genuine public concern about the availability of food, and as the secretary responsible for our food security – and let’s bear in mind food security is national security – this is absolutely mission-critical.”

Conservative former minister Sir Desmond Swayne ridiculed suggestions that Brexit was responsible for the shortages.

Sir Desmond told the Commons: “If only I had been told before I voted for Brexit that it was going to cause frosts in Morocco, I could have made a different decision, couldn’t I?”

Liberal Democrat MP for Bath Wera Hobhouse said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak should call an emergency Cobra meeting to respond to the “national emergency”.

Downing Street said Ms Coffey was setting out the importance of “celebrating” British produce in response to her turnip remarks.

No 10 also rejected suggestions Brexit is to blame for any shortages.

More follows...