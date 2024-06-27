Major fire breaks out at tower block in Surrey town

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Firefighters are tackling a large fire which has broken out at a tower block in a Surrey town centre.

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said they received reports of the fire, located at a former multi-storey car park on Elmsleigh Road in Staines-upon-Thames, at around 12.30pm on Wednesday.

In an update on X, the fire service said the blaze was “now under control and all people are accounted for”.

The fire service are continuing to urge people to avoid the area where possible and are asking residents to keep their windows closed.

Footage of the fire on X shows a large plume of black smoke rising into the sky.

The fire service wrote on X: “We received a call this afternoon around 12.30pm to a report of a fire at the former Tothill Car Park, Elmsleigh Road, Staines-upon-Thames. Crews remain at the scene tackling the fire. Please can you avoid the area if possible and we ask residents to keep their windows shut.”

In an update posted at around 2pm, they added: “This fire is now under control and all people are accounted for. Please stay away from the area for some more time, if possible, whilst we continue our work here. Thanks to staff and partners who have supported us at this incident.”