A leading scientist who helped guide Britain through the Covid-19 pandemic has been killed in a cycling accident near Lake Garda in Italy.

Susannah Boddie, 27, was a lead health data scientist at No 10 Downing Street during the pandemic, having joined their data science team in February 2021.

She suffered fatal injuries while cycling on a wooded path on the Brescia side of the lake at around 10am on Saturday.

Local reports said that Ms Boddie, from Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire, had been travelling down a steep downhill trail when she was thrown from the bike, with her partner calling paramedics.

Despite their best efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, her heartbroken family said: “Susannah lived life to the full and had achieved so much in her short life. She crammed in more into her life than you would have thought possible.

“She was the loveliest, kindest person who always inspired and cared for others and was adored by all her many friends. She will leave the biggest hole in our family and that of Rob her much-loved partner.

“She was the most wonderful daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend you could ever wish for and her memory will continue to inspire us in all we do.”

A Downing Street spokeswoman added: “Susannah was an incredible scientist, an inspiring sportswoman, a loved and admired colleague and friend to those at No10 and many others within the civil service.

“Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.”

Her LinkedIn account shows that she graduated from Cambridge University in 2018 with a degree in pharmacology, before she went on to study a master’s degree in systems biology.

Ms Boddie and her partner are said to have recently finished a tour of the Dolomites and were due to fly home this week from nearby Verona.

A source told the Italian newspaper Il Giorno: “It’s a very steep trail and although the woman was wearing a helmet she was thrown quite violently and there was nothing that could be done.

“It’s not a tarmacked road, it’s a gravel track so it can be a bit tricky getting down there.”

A spokesperson from the Italian police earlier said: “I can confirm that a 27-year-old British woman has died after an accident while cycling near Lake Garda. The circumstances are still being investigated and officers are preparing a report.

“The woman’s partner raised the alarm and he was taken to hospital but was not injured although very shocked."