Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Confused ‘ego-bruised’ swan brings four-lane motorway to standstill

The swan needed to be rescued by two highway traffic officers

Neil Lancefield
Tuesday 02 December 2025 12:30 GMT
A confused swan was rescued after bringing motorway traffic to a standstill
A confused swan was rescued after bringing motorway traffic to a standstill (National Highways/PA)

Motorway traffic on the M1 near Northampton was brought to a complete standstill after a confused swan wandered onto the four-lane carriageway.

The bird, which caused significant disruption in the East Midlands, was eventually rescued. CCTV footage captured the moment vehicles halted to avoid hitting the animal.

Traffic officer Adrian Woods and the rescued swan
Traffic officer Adrian Woods and the rescued swan (National Highways/PA)

The swan moved to the verge before heading back towards the path of oncoming traffic.

Two National Highways traffic officers were dispatched from the nearby Watford Gap outstation.

They safely captured the bird using a swan bag, which are carried in officers’ vehicles.

Once strapped in the bag, the bird was driven to a small lake off Junction 16 at Northampton.

The incident happened at about 10.30am on November 19.

The swan being released at a lake
The swan being released at a lake (National Highways/PA)

Adrian Woods, one of the officers involved, said it was the fourth swan rescue he has carried out in his seven-year career with National Highways.

He said: “Unfortunately, when the roads are wet or there is a haze over the carriageway, swans think it is a body of water and land on the road.

“It is a bit of a shock when they hit the ground so the swan was a bit confused and its ego bruised.

“The incident was dealt with in around 10 minutes with traffic flowing again and the bird taken to a nearby lake where it was soon swimming away.

“It was a happy ending all round.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in