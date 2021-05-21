Cars were set on fire and pushed down a hill in Swansea last night as a vigil for a local resident descended into chaos.

Footage posted online showed crowds cheering as a vehicle rolled down a hill towards another blazing car in the middle of the road in the city’s Mayhill area.

Police warned residents to stay at home amid the violence on Thursday night.

The riot broke out at a vigil held for a local resident who had recently died, police said.

The chaotic scenes began with residents throwing rocks at police after they arrived at the scene after fireworks were set off at around 7.30pm, according to a resident who spoke to the BBC.

Adam Romain, a delivery driver who lives in Mayhill, told WalesOnline that his car was set on fire.

He described coming home from a shift to the chaos, saying: “I stood here trying to protect my home, my family, my children, and my missus was in the back hysterical, crying, scared to death.”

Mr Romain also told the BBC that the “mob” of about 100 people pelted him with bricks and smashed his front door and windows as he tried to stop them from torching a second car.

South Wales Police Superintendent Tim Morgan said that what was believed to have started as a vigil had escalated into “violence, criminal damage and a wanton disregard for public safety”, while the first minister, Mark Drakeford, condemned the violence as “completely unacceptable”.

Mr Drakeford tweeted: “The violent scenes in Swansea last night were completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated anywhere in Wales.”

Local Welsh parliament member Tom Giffard called the scenes “disturbing”, while Welsh secretary and Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire MP Simon Hart said: “A tough night for the police dealing with such reckless behaviour. No excuses, police right to robustly respond.”

Tyler Thomas, a local resident, has set up an online fundraising page to help the people affected by the violence.