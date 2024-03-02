Fate of Sycamore Gap decided as tree to go on display at nearby tourist attraction

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The fate of the felled Sycamore Gap tree has been decided as it is set to be displayed at a tourist attraction near its original site.

There was an outcry when the tree was illegally chainsawed in September, with Northumberland National Park saying it had received 2,000 “heartfelt” messages from people from all around the world expressing sorrow.

Historic England said Hadrian’s Wall had suffered damage when it was felled in an act of vandalism, and the future of the famed tree has been uncertain until now.

In an update issued on Friday, Northumberland National Park said that the largest section of the tree would go on display at The Sill, a tourist attraction close to its original site, in September.

They added that this would “provide people with a lasting connection to the tree”.

Police officers look at the felled tree at Sycamore Gap, next to Hadrian’s Wall, in Northumberland. (PA Wire)

The tree stump remains in its original spot, in the hope it will regrow in time and to give the tree the best chance of regrowth, there is currently a low fence in place.

In December, the National Trust, who are guardians of the tree, said that they were closely monitoring the seeds and material collected from the original tree – which are being cared for at the charity’s specialist plant conservation centre.

“The felling of the Sycamore Gap tree has shown just how much nature and landscape mean to people, to their very wellbeing,” Tony Gates, Chief Executive Officer, Northumberland National Park Authority said.

“As stewards of the legacy of Sycamore Gap, the partners have been humbled by the outpouring of love and emotion for the tree. We understand the diversity of opinions surrounding a future legacy and are committed to navigating this journey with the utmost care and respect. We are grateful for everyone’s patience and understanding.

We are determined to honour the spirit of Sycamore Gap through opportunities to connect with the tree, and to create a legacy for both people and nature.”

When the tree was felled, Historic England carried out analysis of the site and found that Hadrian’s Wall suffered damage when the 50ft tree fell on it (PA Wire)

It was among the UK’s most photographed trees and was made more famous in a scene in Kevin Costner’s 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves.

Andrew Poad, General Manager for the National Trust at Hadrian’s Wall said: “We have been incredibly grateful for the support and comments that we’ve received over the last five months – thank you to everyone who has been in touch.

It’s been important for us to read through each and every one, and to take the time to think about how we respond in ways that are fitting to this landscape and to the people who loved this tree.

I have worked at Hadrian’s Wall for 35 years, and to hear about so many people’s personal connections to the tree – from marriage proposals to the scattering of ashes – has been a moving experience.”