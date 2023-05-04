Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The price of fish and chips has soared by nearly a fifth over the past year, official figures show, as decades-high inflation hits the price of the nation’s favourite takeaways.

With food and non-alcoholic drink inflation soaring by 19.2 per cent in the 12 months to March, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has published a new tool allowing people to track the cost of hundreds of shopping items.

It found that, over the past year, the average price of takeaway fish and chips has risen by £1.44 to hit £9.00, making it the worst-hit of all takeaway items measured.

The National Federation of Fish Friers warned last August that up to one-third of the UK’s roughly 10,000 fish-and-chip restaurants could be forced to close, as Russia’s war in Ukraine pushed up the cost of fish, cooking oil and potatoes.

The warning came as YouGov polling suggested that the takeaway’s dominance at Britain’s dinner tables is in question, with just 7 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds choosing it as their favourite takeaway – compared with 36 per cent of over-65s.

According to ONS, the cost of burgers and takeaway chicken and chips both rose by 17 per cent, hitting average respective prices of £4.35 and £6.18.

The third largest price increase – of 15 per cent – was for takeaway pastries, such as those served at bakery Greggs, whose sales have rocketed by nearly a quarter during the cost of living crisis.

The average cost of takeaway kebabs rose more than 80p, while pizza deliveries and takeaways increased by £1.14, and the cost of a hot meal in a pub rose from an average of £9.79 to £11.05.

The cost of all takeaway items measured have risen by double digit percentages (David Davies/PA)

All of the takeaway items included in the ONS index saw double-digit price increases, with options sitting at the 10 per cent mark including Indian and Chinese takeaways.

More widely, 60 grocery products included in the new price-tracking service saw costs jump by at least a fifth. Among them, the price of cheddar cheese soared 42 per cent, white sliced bread rose 29 per cent and a fry-up became 24 per cent more expensive.

Many clothing items also increased significantly, with the price of children’s trainers leaping by a third and infant trousers by 22 per cent, while healthcare products also rose, including cold and flu medication by 24 per cent.

“The supermarket shop is an increasingly painful experience for all of us, and you’re not safe in the local takeaway or the pub either,” said Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“This new tool reveals the really horrible price rises that are laying waste to our budgets, and forcing us to cut back or give up on some of the treats we love the most.”

How does cost of your favourite takeaway compare?

Item | Last year’s price | New price| Annual rise

Takeaway fish and chips | £7.56 | £9.00 | 19%

Takeaway chicken and chips | £5.30 | £6.18 | 17%

Takeaway or eat-in burger | £3.71 | £4.35 | 17%

Takeaway cooked pastry | £1.29 | £1.48 | 15%

Takeaway kebab | £6.03 | £6.84 | 14%

Takeaway or delivery pizza | £8.61 | £9.75 | 13%

Pub hot meal | £9.79 | £11.05 | 13%

Restaurant main course | £12.88 | £14.40 | 12%

Takeaway cold sandwich | £2.41 | £2.67 | 11%

Takeaway coffee | £2.71 | £3.00 | 11%

Indian takeaway, main-course | £8.25 | £9.05 | 10%

Chinese takeaway, main-course | £6.15 | £6.76 | 10%

Takeaway soft drink |£1.48 | £1.63 | 10%

Additional reporting by PA