Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Soaring food and drinks prices kept UK inflation in double-figures last month and continue to weigh hard on household budgets.

More expensive bread, cereal and chocolate all led to the overall average price of food and non-alcoholic drinks to increase 19.1 per cent in the year to March according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

This is the sharpest 12-month increase since August 1977. Price rises have partly been linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which forced the cost of export products including vegetable oils and grains higher.

Recent fruit and vegetable shortages, due to poor weather conditions in North Africa and Spain, also contributed to inflation, according to the ONS. Retailers and wholesalers have had to pay more for tomatoes, peppers and salad, which have been in short supply.

The figures are based on the CPI (Consumer Prices Index) measure of inflation and have been published by the ONS.

Tom Church, consumer expert and founder of LatestDeals.co.uk said inflation will result in families have less food on the table.

“When will supermarket price hikes stop? Families are being squeezed on all sides and ultimately it means less or worse food on the table. Blame is being passed around like a hot potato: supplier costs, animal feed, fuel costs, interest rates, Ukraine,” Mr Church told The Independent.

“This is being made worse for the most in need by recent changes to Sainsbury’s Nectar card and Tesco Clubcard. Go into any store and you’ll now see the ‘normal’ price, and a special price if you have the loyalty card. For vulnerable shoppers unable to use complicated smartphone apps for whatever reason, they may be stuck with higher in-store prices and fewer discounts.”

Karen Betts, chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation, said earlier this year: “The increased costs of ingredients, energy, packaging and the movement of goods in and out of the UK alongside the relative weakness of the pound have only made the situation worse for UK manufacturers.”

Inflation dipped but food inflation rocketed by 19.1% (PA Wire)

Fruit has seen big price rises, while the UK's apple-growing industry is under severe threat, with Brexit being blamed as one of the main reasons for its rapid decline.

The sector is struggling with a number of issues, including a shortage of workers - made worse since the UK's exit from the European Union - as well as high energy costs, and low returns from the supermarkets that buy their produce.

We sent a reporter to do his own grocery shop in April 2022. Below is how the prices changed in just one year.

Pasta – up 26%

Pasta is among some of the items seeing the highest price increase, going up by 19 per cent in a year from 75p for a 500g packet to £0.95. The cost is still shy of £1 but, pasta, widely regarded as a cheaper meal option is becoming relatively costly.

Milk – up 19%

On 1 April, the price of a four-pint carton of semi-skimmed milk was £1.30; however in a year it has shot up 19 per cent. Dairy products are among some of the items hardest hit by food inflation.

Waitrose, which has seen the cost of cheese go up in its stores, has said no one is exempt from the impact of inflation.

Dragon Welsh Mature Cheddar 180g at Asda, increased from £1 in the three months to the end of March last year to £1.80 across the same period this year – an 80 per cent hike year on year.

Butter – up 37%

A 400g packet of butter saw one of the largest price increases in the last year, going from £2.55 in our shop in April and rising to £3.50 this year.

With pressures on cooking oil due to the war in Ukraine, butter prices could continue to increase.

Bananas – down 28%

A bunch of four bananas saw a noticeable dip over 12 months, dropping 28 per cent from £1 for 4 bananas to £0.72 this year.

Eggs – up 27%

A six-pack of medium-sized Tesco eggs has also increased over the year, going from £1.10 in April to £1.40 this year.

The poultry sector was hit by shortages toward the end of 2022 and early 2023 brought on by supply chain issues.

Environment minister Mark Spencer said there are signs that food inflation has reached its peak (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Cereal – down 17%

Shoppers will be glad to know that some items on our grocery list went down since last year.

One of these was cereal. Nesquik (375g) was £2.30 for a box in April, dropping to £1.99 this year – a 17 per cent reduction.

Bread – up 26%

In our shop an 800g loaf of Hovis brown bread dropped in price from £1.20 in April to £1.45 this year – a 26 per cent increase.

The war in Ukraine continues to limit the export of grain will have contributed to higher prices.

Beef mince –up 5%

The price of beef mince has increased 5 per cent in a year going from £2.85 in April 2022 to £3.00 this year.

Sweet potatoes – down 23%

Our reporter chose to go for a personal choice over the more widely bought regular spuds and in more good news the price of sweet potatoes decreased 23 per cent from £1.30 to £0.99 for a 1kg packet.

Baked beans – up 25 per cent

The price of a can of baked beans has also increased going from £0.40 last year to £0.50 this year for a tin of Tesco own brand.

Chopped tomatoes – no change

A tin of Tesco’s own brand chopped tomatoes also stalled in the last 12 months, staying at £0.45 pence a tin.

However, the same can’t be said for other tomato-based products. Tomato ketchup was up 5 per cent in price in the year to April, while 400g of fresh tomatoes saw a slight uptick of 1.5 per cent according to the ONS.