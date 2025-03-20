William is king of the selfies with royal fans in Tallinn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales became king of the selfies when he posed for dozens of pictures with well-wishers in Estonia.

William had earlier spent around 35 minutes in talks with Estonia’s President Alar Karis and almost the same amount of time shaking hands, chatting to the public and holding up phones to capture the moment.

Many of the selfies were taken by the future king who seemed to encourage the photos and at one point appeared to drop a phone, but luckily only the owner’s extra battery pack slipped from his grasp.

Around 200 people braved bitter conditions in the capital Tallinn to see William after he learnt about the work of a range of renewable energy start-up firms, members of the Cleantech Association, and heard how Estonia and other Baltic states are ushering in a new era of energy security.

Last month, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania asserted their energy independence from Russia by disconnecting from the Russian-controlled electricity grid and joining the European network.

Banker Julius Lwanga, 35, said of William: “I asked for his autograph and he said he wouldn’t sign my book but would pose for a selfie.

“I feel overawed I’m going to the pub for a drink.”

Jevgenia Hammerberg, 39, from Tallinn, took her young daughter to see the prince and gave him a doll of a classic Estonian children’s book character, Sipsik, which the prince said looked similar to the UK cartoon creation Dennis the Menace.

Ms Hammerberg said: “I’m quite a fan of the royal family, I like the traditions and history, not just the dresses of Kate Middleton.

“I think it was an amazing opportunity to meet somebody from the royal family in Estonia – it was really cool.”

At one point William was given a basket of food and quipped “no one’s ever given me groceries before”.

A large group of teenagers with distinctive peaked school caps posed for the largest group selfie, with William holding the phone and asking if everyone was in the shot.

After zigzagging between two rows of well-wishers behind crash barriers William neared the end and began rubbing his hands to keep them warm before finally leaving.

Earlier he was shown a hydrogen-powered drone and solar panels that appeared on a house in the hit Channel 4 show Grand Designs, boosting the manufacturer’s sales.

In a question and answer session with members of the Cleantech Association, William, who founded his Earthshot Prize to scale up solutions to repair the planet, said: “My message is keep doing more of the same.

“There is clearly a lot of innovation and a lot of excitement and good brains here trying to tackle these problems.”