Protesters clash at Tate Britain over drag queen reading to children

A person has been arrested after protesters clashed over a drag queen storytelling event at the Tate Britain.

The gallery in central London was hosting Drag Queen Story Hour UK on Saturday, with tales told by author Aida H Dee, who the gallery’s website describes as “the first drag artist in Europe to read stories to children in a nursery”.

Around 30 far-right protesters are understood to have gathered on Millbank by the white nationalist organisation Patriotic Alternative in opposition to the event. Some held signs that read: “No drag for kids!” and “Leave our kids alone!”

Right-wing protesters clash with counter protesters outside the Tate Britain (Mike Ruane/Story/Shutterstock)

A similar number of counter-protesters from the antifascist group Stand Up To Racism were also outside the gallery in support of the storytelling. Signs from the second group read: “Don’t let the far right divide us” and “Trans rights now”.

The two groups clashed with pictures from the scene showing physical altercations between opposing protesters.

The Metropolitan Police said a person was arrested on suspicion of making a racially aggravated comment towards a police officer amid the chaos. No injuries have been reported and officers remain at the scene, the force said.

A far-right protester amid clashes on Millbank (Mike Ruane/Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock)

Aida H Dee said the day had been “proper emotional”, adding that five protesters had gained entry to the Tate and “caused a disruption” in parts of the building, but they did not affect the readings.

Aida tweeted: “5 haters made it into the Tate. They caused a disruption. BUT not to Drag Story Hour UK ... They made a fuss elsewhere in the building, not where the show was!! SHOW 2 went swimmingly!!!”

Antifascists (pictured) were warned far-right can be ‘dangerous’ (Matthew Chattle/Shutterstock)

The drag queen had been staging three story-telling sessions on Saturday, at 11am, noon and 2pm. Aida, whose real name is Sab Samuel, has been on a tour called Drag Queen Story Hour UK – which has been protested at several venues.

Previously, a spokesperson for the Tate said: “We do not programme artists in order to promote particular points of view, nor to reconcile differing points of view.

“Our galleries offer a broad programme and visitors have the freedom to choose which aspects of it they engage with.”