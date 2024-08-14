Taylor Swift tickets 79 percent cheaper to London shows after foiled terror plot

Support truly

Tickets for Taylor Swift’s upcoming London shows are being sold for 79 percent less than they fetch in the US – just a week after a foiled terror plot saw her Vienna run axed.

News of the dramatic price decrease was discovered by Syracuse News, who said that while the cheapest Eras Tour tickets in the US typically sell for around $3,000 each, fans can now get tickets to her upcoming run of Wembley shows for as little as $627 (£487) for upper-level seating.

There are dozens of tickets for the typically sold-out shows on the resell platform Viagogo for around £500.

This comes just days after some Taylor Swift fans – known as Swifties – took to social media to share their anxiety about the upcoming shows after the superstar’s shows were cancelled last week.

One wrote on Twitter/X: “Having to cancel my trip to London to see Taylor Swift because people can’t just not be a**holes is insane, my anxiety won’t even let me think of stepping foot in London and even worse the stadium.”

A second shared: “Does anyone else feel guilt and anxiousness in place of the joy they had for Wembley being their only show after what happened in Vienna?”

“Eras London was supposed to be the best time of my life,” added a third. “Now it’s ruined because I’m scared for my life and was too traumatised to order my outfit or make friendship bracelets.”

The three Vienna shows were cancelled last Tuesday following the arrest of two teenagers, aged 19 and 17, and a third arrest of an 18-year-old was made last Wednesday.

According to reports, the suspects were planning “to kill as many people as possible” at the shows, which had an expected attendance of 65,000 people in the venue and a further 30,000 outside.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on 21 June, 2024 in London, England ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

As the attack was partially planned for outside the venue, with Swift’s concerts becoming famed for the tens of thousands of ticketless Swifties who also gather outside, there was some speculation that the ‘Love Story’ hitmaker’s London shows could also be cancelled.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the city will “carry on” to host the Eras Tour for the second time this summer between August 15 and 20.

The main suspect in the foiled plot, age 19, is said to have been “clearly radicalised in the direction of the Islamic State [IS] and thinks it is right to kill infidels”, according to security official Omar Haijawi-Pirchner.

He is reported to have pledged allegiance to the current leader of the Islamic State and was planning to kill himself in the foiled plot.

The decision to cancel the Vienna concerts has been defended by Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who stressed that it was a necessary precaution.

“I understand very well that those who wanted to experience the concert live are very sad,” Nehammer said at a press conference.

“Mums and dads are looking after their daughters and sons, who were full of enthusiasm and anticipation for this concert. But it’s also important that in such serious moments as now, it’s inevitable that safety comes first.”

Wembley Stadium has now issued a warning to any Swifties planning to enjoy the show from outside the venue this week, as many did during the singer’s first London Eras Tour dates in June.

“To support the safe entry and exit of everyone within the stadium, no one is allowed to stand outside any entrance or on the Olympic Steps at the front of the stadium,” the stadium said in an online statement.

“Non-ticket holders will be moved on.”

Swifties went viral after gathering outside a German date of the Eras Tour to listen outside the venue. ( (c) Copyright 2024, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten )

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that they do not believe there is a threat to the upcoming London shows, although security is being tightened in the wake of the foiled attacks.

“There’s nothing to indicate that the matters being investigated by the Austrian authorities will have an impact on upcoming events here in London,” the Metropolitan Police told PEOPLE.

The Independent has reached out to a representative for Taylor Swift and Viagogo for comment.