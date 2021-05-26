Teacher suspended after showing children Prophet Muhammad can return to the classroom

A teacher who was suspended from a Yorkshire school for showing students a caricature of the Prophet Muhammad has been reinstated, following an independent inquiry.

Two months after it was launched, the investigation found that the staff member involved did not mean to cause offence by using the depiction in a Year 9 religious studies lesson.

However, the inquiry encouraged the school to put in place “additional management guidance and training” for its staff on the issue.

The Batley Multi Academy Trust, which runs the west Yorkshire school, said it “deeply regrets the distress” caused and promised to implement the necessary changes “immediately”.

It added its belief that it is “not necessary for staff to use the material in question to deliver the learning outcomes on the subject of blasphemy”.

In light of the investigation’s findings, the trust said it would allow the teacher to return to their position.

After details of the lesson emerged in March, protesters gathered outside the school and threats were made against the teacher, leading to safety concerns for them and their relatives.

This came soon after the death of the teacher Samuel Paty, who was beheaded in Paris last October for allegedly showing pupils a Charlie Hebdo cartoon of the prophet Muhammad.

Referring to the Yorkshire incident, Kim Leadbeater, who is Labour candidate in the upcoming Batley and Spen by-election, said it was “completely unacceptable that a teacher was forced into hiding and his family were put at risk”.

“The report makes clear that while mistakes were made, this was not done out of any malice or ill-intent. Staff should now be supported to get on with the important job of helping all their pupils get the best education possible,” she added.

A National Education Union (NEU) said it was pleased “the correct decision” had been taken, but stressed that the Department for Education (DfE) should advise schools on how to teach difficult aspects of the RE syllabus.

A DfE spokesperson also welcomed the findings and recommendations made by the investigation.

Additional reporting from PA