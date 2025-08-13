The ten technical colleges that will train 40,000 construction workers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The government has unveiled the locations for ten technical colleges across England, which will train 40,000 construction workers as part of its ambitious plan to deliver 1.5 million new homes within the current parliamentary term.

The 10 locations are part of the Department for Education’s planned £100 million investment in training workers. The initiative aims to enhance the skills of tens of thousands of existing builders, bricklayers, electricians, carpenters, and plumbers by 2029.

The plans are in addition to a separate target, announced in March, to train 60,000 construction workers. The Department for Education said the move was part of reducing its reliance on foreign labour.

A further 100,000 construction workers will be recruited by the Construction Skills Mission Board each year by the end of the Parliament.

open image in gallery The colleges will train 40,000 construction workers ( Getty Images )

The construction technical excellence colleges will be based in:

Derby College Group in the East Midlands West Suffolk College in the East of England New City College in Greater London City of Sunderland College in north-east England Wigan and Leigh College in north-west England North Kent College in south-east England Exeter College in south-west England Bedford College, which the government said will be cross-regional Dudley College of Technology in the West Midlands Leeds College of Building, which will cover Yorkshire and the Humber

Some are long-standing colleges, but will receive extra funding and support from the government.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “We need skilled workers to deliver the homes, schools and hospitals that communities across the country are crying out for, and today’s announcement underlines our commitment to the next generation of homegrown talent.

“Construction Technical Excellence Colleges will enable us to invest in people and give them the skills they need to break down barriers to opportunity.”

A recent Government survey found that the percentage of construction firms funding or offering training to their workers has fallen from 57% in 2011 to 49% in 2024.

open image in gallery Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson ( PA )

David Hughes, chief executive of the Association of Colleges, said: “Today’s announcement is very positive news for people wanting good jobs, for the construction employers looking for skilled people and for the government’s ambitions to build 1.5 million new homes.

“It represents significant investment and trust in the 10 successful colleges, and the college sector, recognising their crucial role in boosting the country’s construction sector by opening up high quality learning opportunities all over the country.”

Tim Balcon, chief executive of the Construction Industry Training Board, said: “It’s wonderful to see the progress being made towards establishing these technical excellence colleges for construction.

“They represent a transformative opportunity for people to complete local vocational training, helping to drive regional growth and nurture the next generation of skilled construction workers in local communities.”

Shadow education minister Saqib Bhatti said: “We welcome any investment into skills and training for British people, but this pledge rings hollow in the face of Labour’s broken promises.

“What young people need are good and secure jobs, but thanks to Labour’s jobs tax, jobs are being cut a record rates and unemployment is on the rise. Combined with Labour’s cuts to Level 7 apprenticeships, this government is clearly not on the side our next generation.

“Only the Conservatives are on the side of Britain’s makers – those who work hard, do the right thing and want to get on, and only we can be trusted to deliver the low tax, pro-growth economy that supports jobs for the future.”