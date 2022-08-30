Jump to content
Two 16-year-old boys die after swimming in Northern Ireland lake

One boy got into trouble swimming and second teenager went to help him, local councillor says

Holly Bancroft
Tuesday 30 August 2022 11:21
<p>Six bikes were found at the scene near the lough </p>

Six bikes were found at the scene near the lough

(BBC Radio Foyle)

Two 16-year-old boys have died after getting into difficulty while swimming in a Northern Ireland lake.

A group of teenagers had stopped off at the lake while cycling in the area and decided to get into the water on Monday evening.

Police were called shortly after 6.25pm to reports of a number of people in difficulty at Lough Enagh, Co Londonderry.

One of the boys was rescued from the water but later died in hospital, while the body of the other 16-year-old was recovered late on Monday night.

“The boys were just out for a cycle,” local councillor Rachel Ferguson said. “They’d gone down and they stopped off at the local jetty.

“They were both in the water and it seems that one boy has got into trouble and the other boy has gone to help him and unfortunately they were pulled under.

“The other boys flag down a car and some local residents to try and help. They rang the local services - the emergency services - who were in attendance very, very quickly. It’s just a tragic accident that happened within the water.”

A rapid response paramedic, five emergency crews, a hazardous area response team and an ambulance officer were all sent to the scene, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said.

Another male was taken to hospital but was not suffering from life-threatening injuries, while three others were treated for shock, police said.

The two boys who died were from the local Indian community in Londonderry, local priest Father Michael Canny said.

He told BBC Radio Ulster: “The families involved are very well known here in the Waterside area. They are part of the Syro-Malabar community who worship here at St Columb’s (church) in Waterside.

“Fortuitously, their chaplain was here yesterday evening and he was able to console them and to be with the families right up into all hours of the night.”

Sinn Fein politician Michelle O’Neill reacted to the news, saying: “Heartbreaking news from Derry, as two young boys have tragically lost their lives at Enagh Lough. My heartfelt sympathies to the families, friends and local community at this very difficult time.”

Police inspector Brogan said: “Enquiries are ongoing into this incident, but we believe, at this stage, that this was a tragic drowning incident. Our thoughts are with the families of those affected.”

