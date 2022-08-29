British man dies after losing consciousness while swimming at Costa Blanca beach

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A British man has died after losing consciousness while swimming at a Costa Blanca beach in Spain.

Lifeguards rushed to get the unnamed 74-year-old out of the water after he got into difficulties at La Ampolla Beach at around 2pm on Friday.

He was brought onto the sand for emergency treatment before paramedics arrived and gave him CPR. Despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not yet known if the victim was on holiday or a local who lives in the area but a routine investigation is underway, according to local reports. A post-mortem has been conducted.

The beach is a 30-minute drive north of popular British tourist hotspot Benidorm.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Spokesperson said: “We are providing assistance to the family of a British man who has died in Alicante.”

A similar tragedy occured at another Costa Blanca beach in October last year when a 40-year-old British man died while swimming along the Spanish coastline. Fishermen spotted him floating in the water and got him to the shore, according to local reports.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at around 5.30pm and rushed to his aid to give him CPR.

But sadly they were unable to save the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.