Family pay tribute to ‘lovely, caring’ teenager killed in crash

The family of a 15-year-old boy who died three days before Christmas Day after being in collision with a car have paid tribute to a “lovely, caring boy”.

Ryan Marshall was involved in the crash with a silver Ford Fiesta in New Street, Andover, Hampshire, at about 6pm on Saturday, December 21.

He was rushed to hospital where he died from his injuries a day later on Sunday 22 December, according to Hampshire Police.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs and has been released from custody but remains under police investigation into the crash.

In a statement released through Hampshire Constabulary, Ryan’s mother said: “Ryan was a lovely, caring boy with a cheeky smile and wicked, cheeky sense of humour.

“He was loved so much by me, the family and everyone who knew him. We are all very heartbroken that he was taken from us.”

A force spokesman added: “Specialist officers are supporting Ryan’s family as detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit continue to investigate the incident.

“We are still appealing for any witnesses to please come forward and speak to police. Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you were driving through the area and may have dashcam footage which captured something?

Anyone with footage or information is asked to contact Hampshire Police. You can call police on 101 quoting the reference 44240554969.

Alternatively, you can submit information online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.