Police searching for Jay Slater rescue lost Scottish hiker in Tenerife national park
Police say ‘tired and disoriented’ hiker wouldn’t have got out without help
Police searching for missing hiker Jay Slater have rescued a Scottish hiker from the same Tenerife national park in Spain.
The 51-year-old hiker from Scotland was rescued on Friday during a search for Mr Slater, 19, who went missing a week ago, police said on Tuesday.
The Scot was found “tired and disoriented” having gone into a “difficult” area not suitable for travel.
Police said “he was located by the agents and the rescue team who helped him get out of the ravine”.
“We want to thank these neighbours for giving alert to this situation because, due to the difficulty and lack of communication in the area, this hiker would not have managed to get out by his own means without the help received.”
The search for the missing teen, an apprentice bricklayer from Lancashire, has entered the second week. He disappeared while walking back to his accommodation on 17 June. He was reportedly last seen in the town of Santiago del Teide.
Police are examining grainy CCTV footage from the town, which is around three-and-a-half miles from the mountainous Rural de Teno Park, to determine a possible sighting of Mr Slater.
He had gone to stay with two people he met at a music festival and, having missed the last bus back, embarked on what would have been an 11-hour walk.
Mark Williams-Thomas, a former police detective who investigated last year’s disappearance of Nicola Bulley in the UK, has offered to work on the case for free to the Slater family and arrived at the Spanish park on Tuesday, according to The Mirror.
“I don’t want to talk in detail at the moment, but I have spent time with the family and my focus now is to build a clear timeline of the last 24 hours before Jay disappeared,” he said.
“My focus is very much to ensure that I’m here to support the family and work with the Spanish authorities to get answers.”
