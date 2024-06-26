Police searching for Jay Slater rescue lost Scottish hiker in Tenerife national park

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police searching for missing hiker Jay Slater have rescued a Scottish hiker from the same Tenerife national park in Spain.

The 51-year-old hiker from Scotland was rescued on Friday during a search for Mr Slater, 19, who went missing a week ago, police said on Tuesday.

The Scot was found “tired and disoriented” having gone into a “difficult” area not suitable for travel.

Police said “he was located by the agents and the rescue team who helped him get out of the ravine”.

“We want to thank these neighbours for giving alert to this situation because, due to the difficulty and lack of communication in the area, this hiker would not have managed to get out by his own means without the help received.”

The search for the missing teen, an apprentice bricklayer from Lancashire, has entered the second week. He disappeared while walking back to his accommodation on 17 June. He was reportedly last seen in the town of Santiago del Teide.

Guardia Civil officers use a dog to search for Jay Slater in the Masca ravine ( Reuters )

Police are examining grainy CCTV footage from the town, which is around three-and-a-half miles from the mountainous Rural de Teno Park, to determine a possible sighting of Mr Slater.

He had gone to stay with two people he met at a music festival and, having missed the last bus back, embarked on what would have been an 11-hour walk.

Mark Williams-Thomas, a former police detective who investigated last year’s disappearance of Nicola Bulley in the UK, has offered to work on the case for free to the Slater family and arrived at the Spanish park on Tuesday, according to The Mirror.

“I don’t want to talk in detail at the moment, but I have spent time with the family and my focus now is to build a clear timeline of the last 24 hours before Jay disappeared,” he said.

“My focus is very much to ensure that I’m here to support the family and work with the Spanish authorities to get answers.”