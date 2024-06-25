✕ Close Jay Slater’s father makes six-word plea to son at visit to site of search

The father of missing British teenager Jay Slater described his ordeal as “a living hell” as the search for his son in Tenerife extended into its second week.

Speaking to reporters in Santiago del Teide, approximately four miles (6.4km) from the search area, Warren Slater said: “I just want him found.”

Local police have said “nothing is ruled out” as the search for missing teenager Jay Slater continues a week after his disappearance.

The 19-year-old from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, disappeared in Tenerife following an attempt to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus.

He had attended the NRG music festival on the island with two friends before his disappearance.

New footage has now emerged which shows the teen dancing in a nightclub hours before he went missing.Mr Slater was seen in Papagayo club in Playa de las Américas in the early hours of Monday, according to an eyewitness.

The man, 20, said he was filming people dancing as he wanted to “remember the moment” of everyone having a good time. Speaking about Mr Slater, he said he “saw a lad staggering around in front of me”.