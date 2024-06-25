Jay Slater missing – latest: Father describes ‘living hell’ as footage shows teen in club before disappearance
The 19-year-old teen disappeared a week ago in Tenerife
The father of missing British teenager Jay Slater described his ordeal as “a living hell” as the search for his son in Tenerife extended into its second week.
Speaking to reporters in Santiago del Teide, approximately four miles (6.4km) from the search area, Warren Slater said: “I just want him found.”
Local police have said “nothing is ruled out” as the search for missing teenager Jay Slater continues a week after his disappearance.
The 19-year-old from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, disappeared in Tenerife following an attempt to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus.
He had attended the NRG music festival on the island with two friends before his disappearance.
New footage has now emerged which shows the teen dancing in a nightclub hours before he went missing.Mr Slater was seen in Papagayo club in Playa de las Américas in the early hours of Monday, according to an eyewitness.
The man, 20, said he was filming people dancing as he wanted to “remember the moment” of everyone having a good time. Speaking about Mr Slater, he said he “saw a lad staggering around in front of me”.
Jay Slater: Everything we know about the Briton missing in Tenerife
Worried relatives and friends are still searching for a sighting of British teenager Jay Slater after he vanished on the island of Tenerife.
The 19-year-old was on his first ever holiday without his family when he vanished as he walked back to his accommodation last Monday morning.
He had gone to stay with two people he had met at the NRG music festival and, having missed the last bus back, embarked on what would have been an 11 hour walk.
The apprentice bricklayer has not been seen or heard from since calling his friend at 8.15am to tell her he was lost, in need of water and that his phone was low on battery.
Authorities and friends of the family are scouring the island’s Rural de Teno park, an area popular with hikers and thought to be his last known location.
Read the full story here:
Jay Slater: Everything we know about the Briton missing in Tenerife
Jay Slater missing in Tenerife after tourist embarked on 11 hour walk
Here are the key updates so far from the search for the 19-year-old:
Sunday June 16: Mr Slater attended the NRG music festival with friends at Papagayo nightclub in the tourist resort of Playa de las Americas in the south of the island.
Monday June 17: In the early hours of Monday he goes to stay in an apartment in the north of the island with people he had met over the course of the night.
7.30am: Mr Slater posts a picture on Snapchat from the doorway of the property he stayed at overnight, tagged as being in Rural de Teno park.
8.30am: He calls his friend, Lucy Law, telling her he had attempted to walk back to his accommodation after missing his bus – a journey that would take more than ten hours.
In the frantic last phone call, Mr Slater said he had “cut his leg” on a cactus and had “no idea where he was”.
Ms Law said her friend told her he was “lost in the mountains, he wasn’t aware of his surroundings, he desperately needed a drink and his phone was on 1%”.
Mr Slater’s phone runs out of battery shortly after with his last known location being in Rural de Teno park.
9.04am: He is reported missing.
Jay Slater: What is the official GoFundMe page for missing teenager and how will the money be spent?
The disappearance of British teenager Jay Slater has captured the attention of the nation in the days since he went missing in Tenerife.
Authorities are undertaking a huge search operation for the 19-year-old who vanished seemingly without a trace on Monday morning after attending a rave.
While teams continue to scour the mountainous terrain he was last seen in, Britons back home are searching for ways to assist from afar.
One option is to donate to a fundraiser set up by Jay’s friend Lucy, who was the last person to speak to him on the morning he went missing.
However, GoFundMe has had to suspend several fake fundraisers that had cropped up in Jay’s name. Some people are also unsure how the money donated will be used. Here’s everything you need to know about it.
Read more here:
What is the official GoFundMe page for missing teenager Jay Slater?
Search continues for missing teenager Jay Slater in Tenerife as people offer support through a Go Fund Me page
Mapped: Jay Slater’s last known movements in Tenerife as search for missing teenager continues
Jay Slater’s last known movements have been mapped as the desperate search for the missing teenager continued for a sixth day in Tenerife.
A major search operation was launched after the 19-year-old, from the Lancashire town of Oswaldtwistle, vanished on the Spanish island on Monday morning.
Police, sniffer dogs, firefighters and volunteers were among those who gathered again on Saturday to continue with the hunt as fears grow for the British teenager.
Read the full story here:
Mapped: Jay Slater’s last known movements in Tenerife as search for teen continues
The 19-year-old vanished on Monday after last being seen by a local 11 hours from his accommodation
Father of Jay Slater says he is in ‘living hell’ after son’s disappearance
The father of missing British teenager Jay Slater described his ordeal as “a living hell” as the search for his son in Tenerife extended into its second week.
Speaking to reporters in Santiago del Teide, approximately four miles (6.4 km) from the search area, Warren Slater said: “I just want him found.”
“Somebody must know something.”
Despite efforts by specialist dog teams and police focusing on the rugged terrain of Rural de Teno National Park, the search has been likened to “looking for a needle in a haystack”.
Mr Slater’s family and friends have been actively seeking help, putting up missing posters, and raising funds for the search.
Jay Slater’s mother hits out at Facebook trolls mocking teen missing in Tenerife
Jay Slater’s mother has hit out at criticism of a fundraising page set up to help the desperate search for the missing British teenager, warning “This may happen to you”.
Debbie Duncan says she has “not slept” since the 19-year-old disappeared on the Canary Island of Tenerife.
Ms Duncan posted on a Facebook page where thousands of people have been discussing their own theories behind his vanishing.
Read more here:
Jay Slater’s mother hits out at online trolls mocking teen missing in Tenerife
‘I really hope I am not taking my son home in a body bag’ Jay Slater’s mother told a Facebook group discussing their own theories behind the teen’s disappearance
Bar staff at resort where Jay Slater partied the night before vanishing left devastated
Bar staff at the resort in Tenerife where 19-year-old Jay Slater partied before disappearing have been deeply affected, with his disappearance becoming a central topic of conversation among them.
Mr Slater, from Lancashire, was last seen on 17 June in Masca after attending the NRG music festival at Papagayo beach club in Playa de las Americas.
One staff member who was identified as Monica by the Manchester Evening News said she was “heartbroken”.
“Everybody here is living nice and happy, so it’s very sad news. It’s horrible, horrible.
“Yesterday I was off and we were speaking the whole day about him. It’s all we are talking about, the local people. It’s everywhere in the media, it’s so sad.”
Despite extensive search efforts by various rescue teams, he remains missing.
A fundraiser set up by the last person to speak to Mr Slater hit its target of £30,000 on Sunday.
The GoFundMe created by Lucy Law to “get Jay Slater home” had received £33,000 in donations by Monday morning.
A post on the page from Mr Slater’s mother, Debbie Duncan, confirmed the fundraiser was “approved by our family”.
The post, published on Sunday, said: “We have not yet withdrawn any funds and are currently covering the expenses, such as the trip to Tenerife and accommodation, ourselves.
“The funds will remain on hold with GoFundMe until we post a further update on this page.
Tenerife is attracting a small army of amateur sleuths keen to help in the search for Jay Slater, Sky News reports.
Paul Arnott told the outlet: “It’s a search and rescue, but the more people are involved the better it’s going to be.”
“I was following the story and I wasn’t planning to come out, but as soon as I heard they needed help, that’s when I came out,” said Mr Arnott, 29, from Bedfordshire.
The harsh conditions in Tenerife facing missing Jay Slater at the time of his disappearance
A travel blogger living in Tenerife has described the treacherous conditions facing Jay Slater as he joins the search for the missing teenager.
Read more here:
Jay Slater: The harsh conditions facing teen missing in Tenerife
Locals are helping Jay Slater’s family and friends who have flown over to join the search