Britons using new safety measures in Tenerife after Jay Slater disappearance

Young Britons holidaying in Tenerife say the disappearance of teenager Jay Slater has made them take extra safety precautions.

The 19-year-old disappeared after attending a music festival with friends two weeks ago.

Spanish police have now said the hunt for Mr Slater had ended with the case remaining open.

Young holidaymakers heading to Tenerife spoke to Sky News about their fears on Monday (1 July).

One person said: “We are more cautious and aware. We have got our own locations on. We wouldn’t have considered that when we booked it.”

Another added: “I am a little more scared, so made sure we have got each other’s locations on.”