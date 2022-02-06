‘Tent boy’ Max Woosey suffers setback as shelter collapses in storm

A 12-year-old boy who has spent almost two years sleeping in a tent for charity has suffered a setback after a storm blew down his shelter.

‘Tent boy’ Max Woosey said it wasn’t his “best night’s sleep”.

But the plucky camper from Braunton, Devon is now making do with an old tent and is determined to keep raising money for his local hospice.

His tent collapsed when a pole broke on Friday. He posted a video on Twitter saying the hitch was “unfortunate, but I’m going to have to live with it”.

He said it was: “Wind 1, tent 0.”

Max has now been camping for more than 670 nights. He has raised an estimated £700,000 for the North Devon Hospice, which cared for his 74-year-old neighbour Rick Abbott before he died from cancer.

Mr Abbott gave Max his first tent with the words: “promise me you’ll have an adventure in here”.

Max has spent every night in a tent since 28 March 2020, including in the garden of 10 Downing Street and at London Zoo.

He was awarded the British Empire Medal for his efforts in the New Year’s Honours list.

After his uncomfortable night on Friday, Max told BBC Radio Devon: “I had to go through with [staying in] it, but it wasn’t my best night’s sleep ever. A lot of my stuff did get wet.

“I’ve had to put an old tent up, which isn’t the best.”

Writing in The Independent in July, Max said he doubted he would ever sleep in his bed again.

He said: “At night, I usually take a copy of the Beano, a torch and lots of teddies into my tent for company.

“Most of my tough moments have been down to the weather but I keep focused on staying there until the sun rises.

“I like listening to the sound of the rain from my tent, as it gets me to sleep quickly. I sleep better outdoors now.”

