The late May bank holiday will soon arrive, with many looking forward to the long weekend and the warm weather it promises to bring.

A bank holiday is a public holiday where workers can get a much-needed break, including many supermarket staff across the country. As such, supermarkets will often operate on reduced hours on bank holidays.

Most major supermarkets will be altering their trading hours on the May 29 bank holiday, but with variations between chains, as well as larger and smaller stores.

Here’s all the information you need about which supermarkets are open and when over the bank holiday:

Tesco

Trading hours vary between Tesco stores, and will be reduced at larger stores on the bank holiday monday. To find out more details about an individual store, you can use Tesco’s store locator.

Large Tesco stores opening hours

Saturday 25 May: 7am to 11pm or midnight

Sunday 26 May: 10/11am to 4/5pm

Monday 27 May: 8am to 6pm

Tesco Express opening hours

Saturday 25 May: 6am to 11pm

Sunday 26 May: 6am to 11pm

Monday 27 May: 8am to 6pm

Sainsbury’s

Many Sainsbury’s stores will be open at the usual hours across the bank holiday weekend, with larger stores shortening their hours on Monday. To find out more details about an individual store, you can use the Sainsbury’s store locator.

Large store opening hours:

Saturday 25 May: 7am to 10pm/11pm

Sunday 26 May: 7am to 10pm/11pm

Monday 27 May: 8am to 8pm

Local store opening hours

Saturday 25 May: 7am to 11pm

Sunday 26 May: 7am to 11pm

Monday 27 May: 7am to 11pm

Asda

Asda stores’ hours will vary across the weekend. To find out more details about an individual store, you can use Asda’s store locator.

Saturday 25 May: 6am to 12am (some open 24 hours)

Sunday 26 May: 10am/11am to 4pm/5pm

Monday 27 May: 6am to 12am (some open 24 hours)

Morrisons

Morrisons stores will remain open as usual over the weekend, with most closing at 8pm on Monday, but some remaining open til 10pm. To find out more details about an individual store, you can use Morrison’s store locator.

Saturday 25 May: 6am/7am to 10pm/12pm

Sunday 26 May : 6am/7am to 10pm/12pm

Monday 27 May: 7am to 8pm/10pm

Aldi

Aldi’s store hours will be slightly different to usual across the weekend. To find out more details about an individual store, you can use Aldi’s store locator.

Saturday 25 May: 8am to 10pm

Sunday 26 May: 10am to 4pm

Monday 27 May: 8am to 8pm

Lidl

Lidl will remain open over the bank holiday weekend, with a slight change to hours on Monday. To find out more details about an individual store, you can use Lidl’s store locator.

Saturday 25 May: 7am/8am to 9pm/10pm

Sunday 26 May: 10am/11am to 4pm/5pm.

Monday 27 May: 8am to 8pm

Co-op

Co-op stores won’t be changing their hours for the bank holiday, as they are a convenience retailer. The larger Co-op stores close at 4pm on Sundays. To find out more details about an individual store, you can use the Co-op’s store locator.

Saturday 25 May: 7am to 10pm

Sunday 26 May: 7am to 10pm

Monday 27 May: 7am to 10pm

Waitrose

Waitrose stores will be open as usual on the bank holiday weekend, with larger stores closing slightly earlier on 29 May. To find out more details about an individual store, you can use Waitrose’s store locator.

Saturday 25 May: 8am to 8pm/9pm

Sunday 26 May: 10am/11am to 4pm/5pm

Monday 27 May: 9am to 6-8pm

M&S

M&S stores will remain open across the weekend, with variations depending on size and location. To find out more details about an individual store, you can use the M&S store locator.