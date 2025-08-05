Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A brand new limited-edition sandwich launched by Tesco has divided opinions as the supermarket giant tells shoppers to “get it while you can”.

The Birthday Cake sandwich has been launched for four weeks in 1,000 locations across the UK. It can be purchased alone for £3, or as part of Tesco’s popular meal deal offer for £4 alongside a drink and snack (£3.60 for clubcard members).

It has been released to mark the 30th anniversary of the launch of the Tesco Clubcard, the retailer says.

The sandwich’s ingredients bear resemblance to a Victoria sponge – a popular birthday cake option. Between two slices of brioche-style white bread, it contains full-fat soft cheese, seedless strawberry jam, sprinkles, and vanilla frosting.

open image in gallery Tesco’s divisive sandwich will be available in 1,000 locations across the UK ( Tesco )

Tesco says the sandwich was developed over the course of nine months by its innovation team, describing it as “an all time favourite treat, in an all time favourite deal.”

Nutritional information for the sandwich shows that it contains 515 calories with 8.4g saturated fat (42 per cent of an adult's reference intake) and 31.5g sugar (35 per cent of reference intake).

The intriguing product from Tesco comes after the success of M&S’s strawberries and cream sandwich which was a viral sensation in June, becoming the supermarket’s best-selling sandwich in the two days after its launch.

It was inspired by the popular Japanese ‘furutsu sando,’ which sees fruit fillings and cream put between two slices of pillowy milk bread.

Tesco’s new birthday cake-flavour offering is less precedented, however, and has seen shoppers divided.

Popular Manchester-based food reviewer John’s Snack Reviews (@johns_snackreviews) told his 26,000 followers that they should ‘run to Tesco’ after he tried the sandwich – but others are less convinced.

Meanwhile, online creator Bella Hill (@bella.hill) said the sandwich’s filling looks like “coleslaw,” before telling her 125,000 followers “no, don’t do that.” However, she then admitted the aftertaste “wasn’t too bad,” comparing it to a Victoria sponge cake.

Another reviewer, @tipscostoflivingcrisis, told his 102k followers: “This isn’t good for you at all, but everyone deserves a treat now and again.” After trying it, he described it as “disgustingly tasty.”

Violaine Barthe, brand manager at Tesco said: “With 3.1 million sandwiches sold in Tesco each year, sandwiches make up a big proportion of Clubcard purchases and so there was only one way to celebrate Clubcard turning 30.

“The Birthday Cake sandwich is a celebration not to be missed and we can’t wait to hear the nation’s feedback.”