I just tried M&S’s strawberry sandwich – but do I recommend it?

Whether it’s a chicken caesar dip, a Dubai-inspired pistachio chocolate bar or premixed cocktail cans, M&S is responsible for plenty of viral food and drink trends. Now, the retail giant has debuted a sandwich reminiscent of a classic British dessert.

The stalwart’s new strawberries and cream sandwich nods to a signature Japanese sweet treat, known as a fruit sando. The popular snack usually includes fresh fruit, sliced white bread, and fresh whipped cream.

The M&S take is made from sweetened brioche bread with the supermarket’s famous red diamond strawberries, of which it sells more than 4 million punnets per year.

M&S has always been at the forefront of sandwich innovation, having launched the first-ever pre-packed sandwich in the 1980s. Providing a sweet alternative to its cult savoury sandwiches, the £2.80 fruit sando arrived in aisles this week – but will it be a hit in the lunchtime rush?

Whether you pack it in your picnic hamper, take it to watch Wimbledon or enjoy it as an afternoon pick-me-up in the office, the new dessert sandwich has landed just in time for summer. Here’s everything you need to know, plus my taste test.

How we tested

Testing the strawberry and creme sandwich ( Daisy Lester )

I ran to the nearest M&S foodhall to grab the new red diamond strawberry and creme sandwich (it’s already selling out across the UK). Considering taste, innovation and value for money, here’s the IndyBest verdict.