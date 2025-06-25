Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
The limited-edition treat draws inspiration from Dubai chocolate
Unless you've taken a digital detox of monumental proportions, you’ll have heard about the chocolate sensation taking over social media. “Dubai chocolate” as it’s become known, has racked up more than 120 million views on TikTok, sparked a global craving for pistachio cream, and even contributed to international nut shortages. Yes, really.
The original Dubai chocolate bar was made by luxury confectionery brand, Fix Dessert Chocolatier, in the UAE. The now treat is a nod to the traditional Knafeh dessert, which is made with spun pastry dough, layered with cheese, soaked in a sweet, sugar-based syrup and finished with a sprinkling of pistachio. The chocolate bars feature a filling of pistachio cream, crispy Kadayif (a fine vermicelli pastry), and a hint of tahini. Think Ferrero Rocher meets baklava, but richer, and infinitely more difficult to track down.
Fix Dessert Chocolatier’s creations aren’t available outside Dubai, but that hasn’t stopped brands from attempting to cash in on the viral momentum. First it was Lidl, whose affordable sold out within days. And now Marks & Spencer has joined the pistachio party. Its bar, which launched to fanfare in April, immediately flew off the shelves. It is now back. But does M&S’s version live up to the viral hype? And is it worth its £8.50 price tag? I found out.
It will come as no surprise that the testing process for this review involved me eating a lot of chocolate – a particularly hard day in the office for me.
For context, I have tried a number of Dubai-style chocolate bars in the past, including Lidl’s now sold-out special. So I knew what I was looking for: a good bar is thick and indulgent with high-quality milk chocolate shell, generous lashing of pistachio cream and a satisfying crunch.
This is more expensive than your average chocolate bar, so I considered if it really is worth the price – assessing the size, quality of ingredients and if it tastes as luxurious as the price tag suggests.
True to the OG Dubai bars, M&S’s pistachio chocolate treat is chunky, weighing 280g, so there’s plenty to go around.
Snapping it in half reveals the pistachio and white chocolate cream and the generous layer of thick caramel, which is the USP of this bar. It certainly takes centre stage – sticky and chewy, with a hint of vanilla. Even as someone who doesn’t usually enjoy caramel, I found it tasty.
The pistachio cream is as you’d expect – smooth and nutty – while hints of white chocolate run through each bite. Scattered pistachio chunks add a pleasant, salty crunch and help balance the sweetness. That said, this isn’t a treat for the faint of heart, it’s an intensely sugary. Where traditional Dubai chocolate is rich and refined, M&S’s big daddy pistachio pushes towards pure excess.
The absence of crispy Kadayif, a key texture in classic Dubai bars, feels like a missed opportunity. Without it, the bar lacks the signature crunch I’ve come to expect from these chocolate sensations. But overall, an enjoyable pick-me-up.
M&S’s take on the viral Dubai chocolate trend is bold, rich, and undeniably indulgent. It nails the aesthetic and mouthfeel, and while it may not replicate the authentic texture of the original (Kadayif fans, take note), it holds its own as a limited-edition treat. Just be warned: a sugar high will ensue after just a few bites.
