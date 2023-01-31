Tesco reveals most popular meal deal choices

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tesco is launching a new feature for its popular Clubcar service which, like Spotify Wrapped, will give users a yearly review of some of the data Tesco has gathered about them.

Clubcard Unpacked will let users know how much money they’ve saved via Clubcard exclusive promotions. It will also tell users what their top three most shopped-for items are, their favourite aisle, and, most importantly, their favourite meal deal combination.

Clubcard users will also be able to compare their favourite meal deal choice to the nation’s favourite choice. Currently, the most common meal deal combo is the Sausage, Bacon & Egg Triple Sandwich, McCoy’s Flame Grilled Steak Crisps and a 500ml Coca-Cola.

This move by Tesco’s mirrors similair tools being released by other companies inspired by the success of Spotify Wrapped, which has become a social media feed staple. Sainsbury’s recently released a nearly idenitical feature for people who participate in its Nectar loyalty card scheme.

Tesco’s Clubcard is already one of Britain’s most popular retail loyalty schemes with around 20 million members. First launched in 1995, the scheme saw a 20% increased in members in 2022 , partly fuelled by new cheaper prices for members.

In December Tesco changed the Clubcard to offer even more savings. Customers who download the new Clubcard & Grocery app will reportedly receive digital coupons three times more often.

The Clubcard was also crowned as Britain’s best supermarket loyalty card by Moneyboat.co.uk. According to research by the company the Clubcard offer the best discounts and rewards of all major supermarket loyaly cards.

Tesco recently issued a four-week warning to customers urging them to remember to spend their Clubcard vouchers before they expire 28 February.

Tesco’s business has performed strongly in recent years and is the only full-line grocer to increase market share vs pre-pandemic.