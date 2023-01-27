Tesco issues four-week warning to anyone who uses a Clubcard

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tesco has issued a warning to UK Clubcard holders as food prices remain at painfully high levels.

More than 20 million people in the UK are holders of the Tesco Clubcard which allows shoppers to receive special discounts on selected items as well as rack up points to later be redeemed as vouchers to use in-store.

Customers can use their Clubcard vouchers to bring down the cost of their weekly shop or fuel, to treat themselves to more than 100 Reward Partners including Pizza Express and Spa Seekers, or to pick up a great new deal with Tesco Mobile.

But while people are racking up points, many are forgetting to use them before they expire. Over 2 million Tesco customers have now been reminded to spend more than £16 million worth of Clubcard vouchers before they expire at the end of February.

The vouchers, which were first issued in February 2021, will expire on 28 February and will help households up and down the UK in what can be a tough time of year for family budgets as food inflation soars.

Tesco Loyalty Director, Tash Whitmey, said: “We want to help customers’ household budgets stretch further right now and Clubcard is the best way to get great value with Tesco – from Clubcard Rewards to thousands of exclusive deals through Clubcard Prices.

“With more than £16m worth of Clubcard vouchers due to expire at the end of February, we’re reminding customers to spend them in what can be a tough time of year, as family budgets feel the new year strain.”

The warning comes after Tesco announced last month that it is revising its Clubcard scheme to give out coupons to loyal shoppers more often.

Customers who download its new Clubcard & Grocery app, which will replace its existing Clubcard app next year, will reportedly receive digital coupons three times more often under the new system.

This will mean the store’s four million British customers will be sent personalised, money-saving offers based on their repeat-buys and purchase history every two weeks, rather than only eight times a year under the present approach.