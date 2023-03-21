Tesco to cut value of Clubcard reward scheme as shoppers left furious

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tesco is cutting the value of its Clubcard rewards scheme, the leading supermarket chain has confirmed.

From 14 June, Clubcard points will be worth twice – rather than three times – their value when converted into the ‘Reward Partners’ scheme which allows shoppers to spend it elsewhere.

The Tesco Clubcard has been an attractive reward scheme, accumulating over 17 million members since its launch in 1995.

Tesco Clubcard points can either be converted into in-store vouchers or exchanged to be used amongst partners (PA)

Tesco Clubcard points can either be converted into in-store vouchers or exchanged to be used amongst partners. These include huge businesses such as Hotels.com, Disney+, Pizza Express and English Heritage, with the Reward Partners alternative giving more bang for the buck.

Using Clubcard Pay+, customers can collect £1.00 in vouchers for every 100 points they accumulate, with 1 point added to the balance for every £1 spent in-store or at a Tesco petrol station. Currently worth three times the price of in-store points, the partners’ scheme has proved popular amongst shoppers.

As a response to the changes, Tesco has assured Clubcard holders that their validity period on Clubcard Reward Partners codes ordered until 13 June will be extended. These will be valid for 12 months at their current value, rather than the usual 6 months.

Users that already have a Tesco Clubcard Reward Partner code can still use it at up to three times the value until the expiry date.

Customers aren’t welcoming news of the changes, with one tweeting “empty aisles, high prices…now this robbery. So much for every little bit helps.”

“Really disappointing, as we love our Clubcard treats”, another customer added. “Not long ago they were worth up to 4x the value.”

“Clubcard unlocks the best value from Tesco - from thousands of exclusive deals through Clubcard Prices, to money off your groceries and fuel, or accessing double the value of your vouchers with more than 100 Clubcard Reward Partners”, a Tesco spokesperson told The Independent.

“Millions of people tap their Tesco Clubcard every time they shop, benefiting from access to more than 8,000 weekly deals on Clubcard Prices, which we’ve now rolled out across every part of our stores – so from food to clothing, Tesco Mobile to Tesco Bank, you can now find even more great deals. And with potential savings of up to £351* a year, more people than ever before are making the most of the immediate value that Tesco Clubcard offers. ​

“We are making a change to how members can use their vouchers with our Reward Partners, but they will still be able to unlock great value in the same range of ways as before.”​