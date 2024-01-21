Tesco customer ‘nightmare’ as thousands of orders cancelled at last minute

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tesco customers face ‘nightmare’ as barrages of orders cancelled at the last minute ‘for no reason’.

Angry customers took to social media on Sunday morning to plead for help from the grocers after many saw their online orders cancelled suddenly.

One customer wrote: “They cancelled my food shop delivery just minutes before it was due today, and the app is completely down so can’t even rebook. Seems to be a nationwide issue.”

Others gave up on their food shopping arriving completely, with one writing on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Hi @Tesco I’m waiting for a delivery between 9-10 but no money has been taken do I assume my shopping is not coming ? Which is frustrating as I am stuck home ill.”

It is not yet known how many people have been affected by the cancellations, but the influx of complaints is reminiscent of last March, when thousands of Tesco shoppers saw their orders cancelled due to a technical glitch.

At the time, a Tesco Spokesperson said: “We have resolved an intermittent technical issue that resulted in some cancelled orders yesterday. We’re sorry to customers who were affected.”

Customers were offered an alternative slot instead however many shoppers complained they were unable to get a new delivery slot within 24 hours of their original time while others who chose to get a refund were told it could take up to five working days.

It has not yet been confirmed if Sunday’s cancellations were sparked by a similar IT issue, but one social media user claiming to work for the company as a delivery driver claimed this was the case.

He wrote on X: “Delivery driver here. Spent all morning cleaning vans because the system is down globally so no drivers are going anywhere atm [at the moment].”

Just two weeks ago, Tesco shoppers were left perplexed and receiving depleted grocery shops after the supermarket appeared to suffer a major outage online.

Around 4,000 shoppers reported the outage issues on Downdetector all over the country but the majority in London as people tried to amend their orders before the deadline at around 9pm on Thursday January 4.

One shopper complained on X he only received four items for his weekly shop.

Another posted: “A delivery of only apples and kitchen roll not helpful when having people over for supper is it?”

Customers trying to log in to shop online were met with a message that read: “There’s a problem at our end, but we’re trying to fix it right now. Sorry for any inconvenience. Please come back later and try again.

Tesco has been contacted by The Independent for a comment on Sunday’s cancellations.