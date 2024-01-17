Ronan Keating surprises Tesco shoppers with impromptu in-store performance

Tesco shoppers were stunned as Ronan Keating gave an impromptu in-store performance at a Hertfordshire store on Monday (15 January).

The former Boyzone star, 46, was in the Hemel Hempstead branch when he performed an acoustic set.

Keating sang his debut solo single “When You Say Nothing At All” to celebrate its 25th anniversary, as well as “Life is a Rollercoaster” and “Lovin’ Each Day”.

He also took requests as he performed in the store in his first day as Roaming Ambassador for Tesco Mobile.

Keating will be travelling the country to surprise more fans soon.