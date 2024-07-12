Major supermarkets change opening times due to England Euro 2024 final

Support truly

Supermarkets and pubs are preparing for a hectic weekend as fans are set to tune in to the Euro 2024 final.

England will play Spain on Sunday following a last-minute 2-1 victory over the Netherlands.

The clash is set to take place in Berlin, Germany, with kick of at 8pm.

Lidl has confirmed all of its 800 stores across England will open later than usual the morning following the final, regardless of the outcome.

Stores across the country will open one hour later, but as opening times do vary across the country customers are advised to check their local opening times. Stores will open at 9am rather than 8am.

Scotland and Wales stores will open as normal and regular hours for England stores will resume the following day.

Lidl stores will open at 9am rather than 8am in hundreds of locations (Andrew Matthews/PA) ( PA Archive )

Ryan McDonnell, CEO of Lidl GB, said: "We know how much this game means to England fans, and we want to ensure that our colleagues have the chance to celebrate such a significant moment in English football history.

“We couldn’t achieve our goals without our colleagues, so in recognition of their hard work and dedication, this move will allow them to join in the excitement and show support for the England team, and we wish them the best of luck for the big game.”

The UK’s biggest grocer Tesco announced more than 1,800 Express stores will close at 7.30pm instead of the usual 10pm or 11pm to allow employees to watch the final.

Tesco said the move would allow thousands of colleagues to get home or to the pub in time for kick-off, while still receiving their normal pay for those hours.

Tesco Express stores in England will close early on Sunday if England reach the Euro 2024 final (PA) ( PA Wire )

Tesco’s managing director of UK stores, Kevin Tindall, said: “We will be cheering on the Three Lions tonight against the Netherlands and hope they reach a second successive Euros final.

“We appreciate just how much this would mean to so many of our colleagues, and we want them to be able to celebrate with their family and friends.”

All stores would then reopen as normal the following morning, with the majority from 6am or 7am.

It comes as Sainsbury’s forecast weekend beer sales would increase 200% year-on-year, with sales of sparkling wine and ready-to-drink cocktail cans both up 30%.

A spokesperson for JD Sports said its England merchandise sales jumped over six-fold for the semi-final, having already risen by almost three times around last Saturday’s quarter final victory on penalties against Switzerland.

Pubs and bars are also set for a £120million pound sales boost from the final, trade body UKHospitality said.