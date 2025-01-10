Britain’s favourite snack revealed - and it ‘shows us to be a joyless nation’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The nation’s favourite Tesco Meal Deal combination over the past year has been revealed by the supermarket giant - with one shock entry.

The chicken club sandwich, revered for its extra slice of bread, has overtaken 2023’s Sausage, Bacon & Egg Triple with shoppers choosing to wash their food down with a regular Coca-Cola for the second year running.

But the surprise package was two hard-boiled eggs with the supermarket’s 90g “Egg Protein Pot” jumping over McCoy’s flame-grilled steak crisps as the most popular snack item, leaving some Brits dismayed at the state of the nation.

Tesco announced the findings as part of its annual Clubcard Unpacked results, showing shoppers their most popular purchases of 2024.

The chicken club sandwich and hard-boiled eggs were in the country’s favourite Tesco Meal Deal combination for 2024 ( Tesco )

One X, formerly Twitter, user posted: “The fact that the most popular Tesco meal deal combination last year contains an egg pot has made me incredibly angry.

Another said: “The most popular Tesco UK meal deal snack item of 2024 was a plain hard boiled egg. We are truly a joyless nation.”

One Brit asked: “What psycho is walking around and thinks ‘hmm could go for egg in a pot?’”

Another said: “I genuinely thought the egg protein pot was a joke product they put on the shelf for laughs. Do people actually buy it?”

Tesco has claimed it’s made a number of recent improvements to the quality of its meal deal range, including the development of seven new salads as they hiked the price to £3.60 for Clubcard members and £4 for those without a Clubcard last year,

The grocery giant premium meal deal offer, which costs £5 with a Clubcard and £5.50 without, stayed the same price.

A Tesco spokesman said: “With millions of possible combinations across our stores, our recent improvements to ingredients and more than 20 new mains introduced this summer, the Tesco meal deal has got something for every taste.”