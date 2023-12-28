Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A supermarket delivery driver won a £3.8million Lotto jackpot - and returned to work a week later to hand out Christmas goods.

Jonny Johnston, aged 45, came home from a Christmas night out with work colleagues from Tesco when he received an email from the National Lottery telling him there was “good news about his ticket” on 16 December.

Thinking he had won a lucky dip he went to bed, before the following morning he and his partner, Christina Williams, checked the National Lottery app and discovered he’d become an overnight millionaire.

After much “screaming and shouting” in his house, the couple modestly toasted the huge win with a cup coffee and kept the news a secret before the 45-year-old returned to work a click and collect shift at his Tesco store on 23 December.

Now the pair have revealed the huge win, which amazingly came from a free ticket with random numbers, and shared how they will spend the cash.

Mr Johnston, from County Fermanagh in Northern Ireland, said: “I was sitting on the edge of the bed on Sunday morning, trying to make sense of what I was seeing. I just kept staring at the numbers on my account.

Jonny Johnston and his partner Christina Williams plan to go away on holiday after the win (Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

“I thought maybe I had won £38,000 but then there were too many zeros. I passed the phone to Christina for her to check and she was in disbelief too.

“We both began to think that it was a trick, a scam even. We decided we had better call Camelot and double-check.”

Once the win was confirmed, the couple broke the news to their three adult children.

Jonny Johnston and his partner Christina Williams only discovered the win the morning after the draw (Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

Mr Johnston said: “The kids were silent at first, looking at both of us in disbelief.

“And then the screaming and shouting started and everyone was jumping around the kitchen, cheering. Seeing as it was still early, we popped the kettle on and toasted the amazing news with a cup of coffee.”

After learning of his win, Mr Johnston still had another shift to work at Tesco before Christmas and was determined not to leave his colleagues in the lurch.

The couple plan to use their newfound wealth to provide financial security for their family, as well as to indulge in some leisure time together.

The pair, who have two sons, aged 23 and 19, and a 20-year-old daughter – have never been abroad together and Mr Johnston has never owned a passport.

He said: “I would love for us all to go to the Caribbean, maybe on a cruise, as it sounds and looks incredible.

“We have never had a family holiday together. I just need to apply for my passport first.”

The pair initially marked the win with a cup of coffee (Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

Other purchases may include a vintage car and even a tractor for one of their farm-working children.

Mr Johnston added: “I’m still in disbelief. This is a dream come true for me and my family. I’ve always worked hard, and this win will allow us to do things we could only ever have dreamt of before. I am incredibly grateful and still trying to wrap my head around it all.”

Having played Lotto for more than 20 years, Mr Johnston would normally select his usual numbers.

However, the week before he had matched two numbers and won an additional lucky dip for Saturday’s Lotto draw and it was the free lucky dip line which proved to be the winner.

He played the Lotto on the National Lottery app and the winning numbers on Saturday December 16 were 4, 12, 23, 30, 50 and 56.