One lucky ticket-holder has claimed half of a £12 million prize from Saturday’s Lotto draw.

The unnamed claimant is set to receive £6,030,699 after matching all six numbers in the “must-be-won” draw.

The money means the winner could afford a seven-bedroom stately home in Berkshire, or a four-bedroom townhouse in London’s Belgravia, and still have enough left over for a luxury holiday in the Maldives every year for the rest of their lives.

Two tickets shared the jackpot on Saturday night, with the other prize not yet claimed, and the National Lottery is urging players to check their numbers to see whether they have won.

Saturday’s Lotto numbers were 05, 08, 20, 23, 30, 50 and the bonus number was 25.

If the second winner does not come forward by Friday, the method of ticket purchase - online or retail - will be released.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “We’re delighted that one of these fantastic Lotto jackpots from Saturday night’s £12 million ‘must-be-won’ draw has been claimed.

“What an absolutely amazing way to beat the January blues with a £6 million Lotto win.

“Our focus is now on supporting this jackpot-winning ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.

“However, although the draw was only on Saturday night, there is one ticket-holder out there who perhaps doesn’t yet realise that they are a multi-millionaire.

“We’re urging all Lotto players to check their tickets as soon as possible so that we can pay out this second huge jackpot prize.”