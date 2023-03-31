Tesco makes major change to online orders that will hit shoppers’ pockets

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tesco has announced an increase to the minimum spend customers must reach to qualify for delivery.

The basket charge put on online orders that do not meet the minimum spend for delivery will also be increased.

The minimum spend for deliveries will increase from £40 to £50, while the basket charge will rise from £4 to £5.

The changes will come into force from May 2, the supermarket said. The minimum spend on click and collect orders will remain unchanged at £25.

The changes come weeks after Tesco announced two changes to its Clubcards.

The Tesco Clubcard app closed on April 18, 2023, and was replaced by a new app. The new Tesco Grocery & Clubcard app allows shoppers scan their digital Clubcard in stores and to create shopping lists and collect Clubcard points and instantly turn them into vouchers.

Customers who download the new app will also reportedly receive digital coupons three times more often under the new system.

This will mean the store’s customers will be sent personalised, money-saving offers based on their repeat buys and purchase history every two weeks, rather than only eight times a year under the present approach.

Shoppers will still have access to their old points, coupons and vouchers on the new app, and for those who don’t download the new app, their points will be available on their online account.

Tesco said its Clubcard points will now be worth twice their value when customers cash them in, rather than three times (PA Media)

The supermarket also closed its Pay+ app in February, which allowed shoppers to use their credit or debit card and then earn Clubcard points.

In December, Tesco announced that it was revising its Clubcard scheme to give out coupons to loyal shoppers more often.

More than 20 million people in the UK hold a Tesco Clubcard, which allows shoppers to receive discounts on selected items as well as rack up points they can redeem later as vouchers for use in-store.

Customers can use their Clubcard vouchers on their weekly shop or fuel, treat themselves or use them towards 100 reward partners, including Pizza Express and Spa Seekers.