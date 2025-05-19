Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new wedding gift registry service has been launched by Tesco to give guests a less conventional option to celebrate the newlyweds – one which focuses on practicality rather than sentiment.

Among the more unconventional offerings is the £63 ‘Tesco Really Useful Stuff’ package. This includes a five-pack of 12 rolls of own-brand luxury soft toilet tissue, toothpaste, refuse sacks, kitchen towel, antibacterial hand wash, and shower products.

The supermarket giants says it has introduced the service after finding that many couples prefer practical items to extravagant gifts.

While Tesco acknowledges the items may not scream romance, the retailer says it caters to the everyday needs of newlyweds setting up a home together.

For couples who appreciate a cozy night in, there's the £39 ‘I Love Brew’ gift, containing a six-month supply of tea and biscuits. Those seeking a touch of indulgence can opt for the £72 ‘Dine-In Dates’ package, featuring Tesco Finest ready meals and wine.

A Tesco spokeswoman said: “Our research has shown that it is the little things that matter most to couples” (Rui Vieira/PA) ( PA Wire )

Tesco's foray into the wedding market comes in response to the "real needs of modern couples," according to the retailer. The six bespoke bundles, available on wedding registry site Prezola, aim to help couples navigate the practicalities of their first year of marriage.

The move reflects a growing trend towards practicality and functionality in wedding gifting, as couples increasingly prioritise setting up a comfortable home together.

It follows a survey for the UK’s biggest supermarket that found 88 per cent of newlyweds or engaged couples agreed that the need for practical gifts was greater than it used to be, with 48 per cent of these people blaming rising living costs.

Some 40 per cent of engaged or recently married couples said they would prefer practical over extravagant gifts for their wedding, with 87 per cent of this group already living together and owning the household items they needed.

The poll found just 8 per cent of couples wanted fine china and only 10 per cent wanted crockery or towels, while 18 per cent would choose to have their weekly shop taken care of for a year.

Tesco found 63 per cent of couples felt the financial implications of their big day had caused them stress, with it taking an average of a year to pay off.

Of those who felt stressed about the cost of their wedding, 82 per cent said they would prefer to use wedding gifts to help recoup costs after the day, while 93 per cent said having a stockpile of everyday essential products would help them reduce their monthly outgoings.

A Tesco spokeswoman said: “Our research has shown that it is the little things that matter most to couples, whether it is hearing about your partner’s day over a cuppa and a biscuit, sharing the chores or making time for a dine-in date night.

“While toilet roll and teabags might not immediately seem like the most romantic option, it’s clear from our research that these are the products that could help to get married life off to a brilliant start.”

Censuswide surveyed 2,001 engaged or newly married respondents between May 2-7.