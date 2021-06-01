Search for missing boy last seen in difficulty in River Thames

Police are searching for a teenager after who was seen struggling to swim in the River Thames

Officers are trying to locate the boy on a stretch of the river between Bourne End, Buckinghamshire and Cookham, Berkshire.

He was last seen at around 3pm on Monday, when Thames Valley Police received a report that a teenager had entered the river and got into difficulty. He was not seen to leave the water.

The force said police officers and fire services would carry out the search.

Earlier on Monday, a woman’s body was found in the Thames in Maidenhead, two miles from where the search for the teenager is taking place.

Officers were called to Boulters Lock at 7.15am where a report had been made of a woman’s body in the river. The death is being treated as unexplained, and formal identification has yet to take place. The force is working to establish the circumstances around her death and to identify the woman’s next of kin.

Members of the public have been asked to avoid the areas of Boulters Lock and Cookham Lock whilst the investigation and search operation continue.

Over the long weekend, the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service issued a warning about the dangers of swimming in open water.

“We know it might be tempting, but please do not use open water such as rivers, lakes and canals to cool off. You have no idea what is below the surface and cold water shock can kill,” the brigade said.