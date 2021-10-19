Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing 12-year-old girl

Police have said they are “growing increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a 12-year-old girl missing in Oxfordshire.

Evie Bratt was last seen in Banbury on Monday at around 7.20pm.

She was wearing black leggings and a large blue Nike hoodie. She has been described as white, 5ft tall, of slim build, and has strawberry blonde or light brown long hair and blue eyes. She sometimes wears glasses.

Police have urged anyone with information about the girl’s whereabouts to come forward.

Investigating officer Sergeant Paul Smith, based at Banbury police station, said: “I am appealing for help in locating Evie.

“We are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare. I would ask that anyone who believes they have seen her, or has information on her whereabouts, to please make contact with Thames Valley Police.

“If you see this Evie, please get in touch with either the police or your family.

"We just want to make sure you are safe and well. Please call the non-emergency number 101 or make a report online using the reference 43210470789. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”