Dozens of triathletes left severely ill after swimming in River Thames

Dozens of triathletes suffered severe vomiting and diarrohea after swimming in the River Thames as part of a race last weekend.

At least 35 competitors found themselves getting “sicker and sicker” after the swimming leg of the 2,800-person Royal Windsor Triathlon in Berkshire on Sunday.

Will Parry, from London, said he was left “completely nauseous” and out of it and had to leave a work meeting the following day to be sick.

The illnesses come as water companies across the UK come under intense scrutinty over a litany of failures that have left Britain’s water systems teaming with sewage.

Mr Parry, a 56-year-old TV producer who competed in the race, told The Independent: “I found myself getting sicker and sicker and I eventually had to rush out of a meeting to be sick.

“I had to get a taxi back to my house and had to stop, throwing up outside the Victoria & Albert museum. I was completely nauseous and spaced out.

Will Parry said he was left feeling ‘completely nauseous’ while suffering from diarrohea after the race ( Will Parry )

“It was cleary caused by swimming in the River Thames. A number of athletes have reported illness. It is too many to be a coincidence.”

Mr Parry blamed organisers Human Race and Thames Water and claimed falling ill was a result of Britain’s “utterly dysfunctional water regulation system”, while vowing never to take part in the Royal Windsor Triathlon again.

Human Race was approached for comment. Thames Water told The Independent it would be “misinformed” to assume the outbreak of illnesses was caused by the company’s activities.

Triathlete Rebecca Norman, from Reading, also said she was throwing up blood and had to go to A&E 24 hours after the triathlon.

The 21-year-old told the BBC: “I was throwing up blood, feeling faint, had a fever, exhaustion and the worst stomach cramps I have ever experienced.”

A Thames Water spokesperson said: “We support the government’s advice on open water swimming and are committed to seeing our waterways thrive.

“River health is not the sole responsibility of Thames Water and there are many factors which influence river quality including pollutants, animal faeces from livestock and wildlife, along with run off from farms and roads.

“It would therefore be misinformed to automatically conclude that this is a result of Thames Water activities. Our nearest sewage treatment works in the area is Slough, and it has not discharged since early April.”