As temperatures rise across the UK, thousands of homes in London have either been left without running water or are experiencing low pressure.

Since this incident, the water provider has apologised to customers after many were left wondering why their water was not working properly.

“No water in my house in TW6,” one user wrote on X/Twitter, and another user said, “No water since this morning!”

As the pressure continues to rise, the agency wrote on Twitter and said they were “sorry for the disruption”.

It added: “Following a power issue in West London some customers have no water or low pressure this morning.

“We’re sorry for the disruption and we are working hard to fix the issue. For more details including a list of affected postcodes see.”

Here is a list of places affected by the issue of no water or low pressure

(PA)

Thames Water has put out a list of areas impacted by the low water or no water pressure – these are:

South London, including Lambeth, Brixton and more: SW4, SW8, SW9, SW13, SW14, SW15, SW18, SW19

South West London including Twickenham, Teddington and more : TW1, TW2, TW3, TW4, TW5, TW7, TW8, TW9, TW10, TW11, TW12, TW14, TW17

West London: W1H, W1H, W1M, W1N, W2, W3, W4, W6, W7, W10, W12, W13, W14

The agency said they are currently “working hard to fix the issue and to get things back to normal.”

There have also been reports of a burst sewer in separate areas in London – these are:

Kingston Vale, SW15 3PT – The company said they are on site working to rectify the situation, which has caused a disruption to the A308 and A3.

In a statement posted on the Thames website, it said: “We have closed the nearby sewage pumping station while we carry out the repair, to ensure customers can continue to use their facilities we are using tankers around the clock to remove sewage from the site and reduce impact on the environment.”

The pipe is set to be fixed by 22 September 2023.

Another area hit with a pipe burst is Fieldhouse Lane, Marlow, SL7.

Thames Water said they have switched off its nearby pumping station and will use tankers to transfer sewage away from the damaged pipe.

“We’ve unfortunately had to close a lane of the northbound carriageway of the A404 in order to allow us to do this. We’re really sorry if your journey has been delayed as a result,” it added.

The company aims to repair the sewer as soon as possible.

This is not the first time an area has run out of water. In 2022, amidst a lethal heatwave, residents in an Oxfordshire village ran out of water forcing Thames Water to dispatch water tankers and bottled water to the area.

At the time, the company said it was using tankers to help boost supplies and keep up water pressure so more homes don’t run out.

Around 68 customers were without water for a time and that pressure remained lower than normal due to issues with the Stokenchurch reservoir.