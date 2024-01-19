Frozen pipes, energy bills, and keeping warm: Here’s your cold weather guide

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A cold snap has seen parts of the UK reach -11C, forcing Brits to struggle their way through the freezing conditions. The Met Office has put weather warnings in place across several areas, cautioning that travel hazards and mishaps are far more likely.

Research from British Gas forecasts that 80,000 households across Britain are expected to need help with their heating and water systems over the current weeks. The cold weather can take it’s toll on boilers, pipes, and radiators – and bills are likely to rise to match.

Here’s everything you need to know about protecting your utilities, warming your home and keeping bills down during the freezing weather.

Preventing frozen pipes

Frozen pipes are liable to crack or even burst – and land you with a hefty repair bill. British Gas recommends wrapping your pipes up warm to prevent the water inside your pipes freezing.

Insulating materials are a cheap fix, and can be purchased from most DIY stores. Encasing your pipes in this will ensure they don’t lose heat, saving an average £15 on your bills.

What to do if your pipes freeze or burst

If your pipes do freeze, there are actions you can take. You must firstly locate the stopcock for your water supply, as this will need to be turned off while you fix the issue. You can try using a warm towel or hairdryer to heat up the water in your pipes, but calling out a plumber is the best course of action.

If your pipes do burst, only a plumber can help. Water UK recommends making sure your water supply is turned off, opening all your taps to divert the flooding, and placing plenty of towels around the leaks to soak up the water.

Bleeding your radiators

Air can enter your heating system, forming bubbles in your radiators which may stop them from working. If you can feel cold spots on the top of your radiator, switch it off and – when it cools down – turn the valve on top to let the air out.

Energy Saving Trust also recommends installing reflective radiator panels behind your radiators. These will stop excess heat being absorbed into the walls, and reflect it back into the room, saving up to £25 a year.

Warming up your house

If you’re struggling to keep the cold out of your home, it’s worth checking you’re doing everything you can to heat up effectively. British Gas recommends draught proofing around windows and doors to keep warm air in, and cold air out. Self-adhesive foam strips work well on windows, while draught excluders will work for the bottom of doors. Keyhole and letterbox covers are also worth considering if you notice cold air coming from these sources.

Another tip is to make sure your home is furnished effectively for keeping warm. Sofas in front of radiators can soak up a lot of the essential heat they provide, as well as closed windows or blinds. Consider moving any furniture blocking sources of heat, and keep windows and blinds open during the day to let the sun provide more heat.

Keeping bills down

Like the biting cold wasn’t enough, the winter months also bring much higher bills as we work to keep our homes warm. But there are many tips to take advantage of.

Turning down your thermostat by just one degree can go a long way in keeping costs down – and you may not even feel the difference. Research by Money Saving Expert shows this trick could save households up to £105 a year. They also recommend turning radiators off in rooms where they are not in use, and closing the door. It is important to remember you only need to heat yourself, not necessarily your whole house.

It is also essential to check if you are entitled to any help from the government that you may have to make a claim to receive.