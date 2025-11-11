Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A learner driver has passed their theory test on the 75th attempt having spent over £1,700 in fees, new figures reveal.

AA Driving School, which obtained the statistics, said it is "easy to underestimate" the level of knowledge required to pass the exam.

Each test attempt costs £23, meaning the candidate who eventually succeeded spent a total of £1,725.

Another learner has undertaken the test 128 times without success, incurring a cost of £2,944.

The theory test assesses knowledge and understanding of road rules and safe driving practices through multiple-choice questions, and the ability to identify danger via hazard perception videos.

Learners must pass this test before they can book a practical examination.

Emma Bush, managing director at AA Driving School, said revision is “the key to success” in the theory test, but acknowledged that “life can get in the way”, resulting in “extra nerves and time-pressures on the day”.

She went on: “It is easy to underestimate the level of knowledge required to pass the theory test.

“Passing your theory test is the first step towards achieving your full driving licence, and clearly these candidates who have attempted it multiple times are very committed to achieving their goal.

“There are lots of reasons why someone might find the theory test challenging and therefore rack up multiple attempts before they pass, though it’s important to remember a high number of attempts is the exception, not the rule.”

The highest number of attempts at the practical test before passing last year was 21, costing between £1,302 and £1,575 depending on when the person took the tests.

Two people have taken the practical test 37 times without passing, spending up to £2,220 each.

AA Driving School obtained the figures in response to a Freedom of Information request to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).

Ms Bush added: “For the practical test, the best advice to prevent you having to take your test multiple times is to work with your instructor to book a test when they think you are ready to pass.

“If nerves are getting the better of you, doing some practical mock tests with your instructor may also help.”

Separate DVSA statistics show the pass rates for the theory and practical tests in the 2024/25 financial year were 44.9% and 48.7% respectively,

Officials have urged learners not to book a practical test until they are confident they will pass, as part of measures aimed at tackling a backlog.