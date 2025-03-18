Third teenager dies after Shropshire crash
The 17-year-old died as a result of his injuries
A third teenager has died following a car crash in Shropshire.
A silver Audi A1 crashed just after 11pm on Friday on Offoxey Road in Tong, near Shrifnal. West Mercia Police have confirmed that 17-year-old Jenson Bridges from Brewood in Staffordshire, died as a result of his injuries on Sunday.
A further two teenagers also died last week following the crash.
Despite the best efforts of emergency services 18-year-old Simon Evans from Perton in Wolverhampton, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jacob Holeman, 17, from Codsall in Staffordshire died in hospital later on Saturday.
Another teenager also aged 17, sustained life-changing injuries but is in a stable condition.
Inspector Steph Arrowsmith, from the Serious Collision Investigation Team, said: “Sadly, three teenagers have died, and one remains in hospital with life-changing injuries in this tragic incident and our thoughts are with all of those who have been affected.
“We continue to carry out enquiries into the collision and I would like to thank everybody who has contacted us so far with information to assist with our investigation.
“We are still appealing to anyone else who may have been on Offoxey Road on Friday night to get in contact. We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling through Bishops Wood and Brewood around 11pm, as we believe the Audi travelled along Port Lane and Kiddemore Green Road ahead of the incident.
“We believe the Audi was travelling together with a red Vauxhall Corsa and a black VW Golf. The vehicles were not involved in the collision in any way, but we’re hoping motorists in the area may remember seeing the three vehicles together.”
Anyone with information is footage is asked to contact DC Rich Owen on 07814773916 or SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 554 of 14 March.
