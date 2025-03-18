Third teenager dies after Shropshire crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A third teenager has died following a car crash in Shropshire.

A silver Audi A1 crashed just after 11pm on Friday on Offoxey Road in Tong, near Shrifnal. West Mercia Police have confirmed that 17-year-old Jenson Bridges from Brewood in Staffordshire, died as a result of his injuries on Sunday.

A further two teenagers also died last week following the crash.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services 18-year-old Simon Evans from Perton in Wolverhampton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jacob Holeman, 17, from Codsall in Staffordshire died in hospital later on Saturday.

Another teenager also aged 17, sustained life-changing injuries but is in a stable condition.

Inspector Steph Arrowsmith, from the Serious Collision Investigation Team, said: “Sadly, three teenagers have died, and one remains in hospital with life-changing injuries in this tragic incident and our thoughts are with all of those who have been affected.

“We continue to carry out enquiries into the collision and I would like to thank everybody who has contacted us so far with information to assist with our investigation.

“We are still appealing to anyone else who may have been on Offoxey Road on Friday night to get in contact. We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling through Bishops Wood and Brewood around 11pm, as we believe the Audi travelled along Port Lane and Kiddemore Green Road ahead of the incident.

“We believe the Audi was travelling together with a red Vauxhall Corsa and a black VW Golf. The vehicles were not involved in the collision in any way, but we’re hoping motorists in the area may remember seeing the three vehicles together.”

Anyone with information is footage is asked to contact DC Rich Owen on 07814773916 or SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 554 of 14 March.