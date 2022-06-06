Thousands attend four-day illegal rave on Cornwall moorland

Around 1,000 attended the gathering at its peak, police say

Emily Atkinson
Monday 06 June 2022 17:26
Locals complained of constant loud music at the illegal event which attracted up to 1,000 people

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police are still at the site of an illegal rave in Cornwall attempting to move on partygoers from the site as the racucous event enters its fourth day.

Officers were first alerted to the gathering on Friday 3 June at around 10pm following reports that around 200 cars had gathered around Davidstow Moor.

Blaring music was also heard in surrounding areas.

According to Devon and Cornwall Police, around 1,000 people were at the site at the peak of the event, while seven stages had been set up over a “large area”.

It said that police units, including public order officers, were sent to the gathering where a cordon, removed last night, was put in place to contain the event.

On Sunday morning, the force said that a number of revellers had left, while others “attempting to enter” were turned away.

It also said it would be seeking to take action against the organisers of the rave.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “The majority of people have left the site and police cordons were removed overnight.

“A number of people remain on site today and officers have been engaging with them.

“Many factors have to be considered when policing a live and dynamic situation and our priority is always to ensure the safety of those involved, people in the surrounding areas and our officers.

“As is standard practice, we will review the policing response to this event in due course.

“We will continue to work with partners to offer support and guidance to those affected.”

The force said that it has made around 10 arrests for drink, drug and driving offences over the weekend. These individuals have since been released from police custody pending further inquiries, it added.

Posting on Facebook yesterday evening, local resident Helen Morris Ruffle wrote: “So day 3 of constant base booming through the walls. I’m no killjoy but please give us a break at night to allow us to get some sleep! The police can’t do anything. This is 3 miles from us.

“I feel sorry for the farmers whose land they’ve damaged to get to the site and for all the local wildlife. I expect they won’t take their rubbish away with them either. Some locals are organising a clean up tomorrow.

“What is really amazing is how this was organised without detection. Police intelligence was non existent in this instance. The first we knew about it was a local farmer staying up all night to protect his land when they were breaking his fences and smashing his gates.”

Another, Ian Higgins, posted on Saturday: “With police seeing [sic] to be powerless to stop this illegal rave at Davidstow we’re in for at least another sleepless night, since this started last night the music has not stopped and got notably louder this morning and from a distance it is just a continuous thumping.

“What it’s doing to the wild animals on the moor and the effect it’s having on the pets nearby is not good.

“My heart goes out to the home owners living closer than us.”

